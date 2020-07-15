'Taare Ginn' From 'Dil Bechara' Combines Rahman's Notes With Sushant's Joie De Vivre

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s upcoming movie Dil Bechara’s second song Taare Ginn released today, July 15. The song is penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya and composed by music maestro A R Rahman. The first prom dance of Manny and Kizzy has the soulful voice of Shreya Ghoshal and Mohit Chauhan in the background.

Taare Ginn: The beginnings of young love

The 2-minute long video is all about Manny played by Sushant Singh Rajput taking Kizzi (Sanjana Sanghi) to the prom dance. The duo is seen greeting each other as Manny waits for her outside her house. A beautiful shot of Manny asking Kizzy to hug him after she sits on his bike is heartwarming. The soft beats of the song and the soulful lyrics just made the song even more special.

Also Read| Sushant Singh Rajput & Sanjana Sanghi's love song from 'Dil Bechara' to release on July 15

Later, in the Taare Ginn music video, there are shots of Manny and Kizzy enjoying a bike ride. The video gives a glimpse of the romance between Manny and Kizzy as they dance while looking into each other’s eyes. It ends with Manny and Kizzy having fun as Manny tries to make her smile.

The song captures a beautiful and soulful moment of love between the two leads. Taare Ginn has garnered more than 452K views on YouTube.

The description of the song reads, "A love song like no other, beautifully sung by Mohit Chauhan and Shreya Ghoshal, Taare Ginn explores the beginnings of young love and the new feelings that come with it." Fans have been showering love for the song and the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput in the comment section.

Also Read| Sushant Singh Rajput & Sanjana Sanghi's love song from 'Dil Bechara' to release on July 15

Also Read| Unseen pic of the day: Cute photo of Sushant chilling with Dil Bechara's 'Nani' on sets

About Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara

The heartwarming trailer revolves around the story of a college girl, Kizie, played by debutante Sanjana Sanghi, who suffers from cancer and meets Manny (Sushant Singh Rajput), a survivor of Osteosarcoma. The close to three-minute-long trailer gives a glimpse into the friendship and romance between Kizie and Manny, and their zest for life. Peppered with dialogues about living life to the fullest and hoping against all odds, the trailer beautifully captures the soulful love story between the two leads.

Dil Bechara will also feature Saif Ali Khan in a cameo role. Musical maestro AR Rahman and lyricist Amitabh Bhattacharya have collaborated for the music of the film. The trailer of the film also states that Dil Bechara is an adaptation of John Green's novel The Fault in Our Stars. It will be a romantic comedy-drama film and is set to release on Disney+ Hotstar on July 24, 2020. The film was postponed several times due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Also Read| Saif Ali Khan happy to not feature in 'Dil Bechara' trailer, says 'its a cameo'

Pic Credit: PR Agency

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.