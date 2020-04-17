This Day That Year: Rangoli Chandel's Spat With Pooja Bhatt, 'Kalank' Gets Mixed Reviews

Numerous events occurred this day that made headlines in Bollywood. From Pooja Bhatt hitting back at Rangoli Chandel, Abhishek Varman’s Kalank releasing to mixed reviews, Sandhya opening up about sexual harassment, to Amitabh Bachchan’s blog turning 11 years old, different things took place on this day. Therefore, we have compiled most of them to refresh your memory. Have a look at the previous happenings.

Here’s everything that happened in Bollywood this day

1. Pooja Bhatt fired back at Rangoli Chandel

After Rangoli Chandel slammed Alia Bhatt and Soni Razdan for their British nationality, Pooja Bhatt came to her sister’s rescue. She defended Alia Bhatt following the criticism and took a dig on Kangana Ranaut. Besides her, Bhatt’s co-star Randeep Hooda also extended his support via a cryptic message. However, their fans completely understood the same; hence, leading to a war between Kangana Ranaut and Alia Bhatt’s fans.

There will always be haters. And the more you grow the more they hate; the more they hate the more you grow. — Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) April 16, 2019

And then the hyenas come out to offer solace disguised in the garb of co-stars & supposed friends. What drives them I wonder? Inherent self-loathing or guilt at their own compulsive capacity to indulge in loose talk? Either way,forgive them Lord for they know not what they say. — Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) April 17, 2019

Dearest @aliaa08 I’m so glad you are not letting the opinions of very occasional actors and chronic victims affect you and your work .. kudos to you for your continued efforts to outdo yourself 🤗 — Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) April 16, 2019

2. Kalank garnered mixed response upon its release

The previous year, Abhishek Varman’s Kalank hit the theatres on April 17. Starring a stellar star cast including Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur, Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan in the lead roles, this period ensemble drama opened to mixed reviews from the critics. Set in the backdrop of Lahore during the British era, it revolves around two lovers, played by Dhawan and Bhatt.

3. Sandhya Naidu opened up about sexual harassment

The previous year, Sri Reddy organized a press meeting and Tollywood actor Sandhya Naidu opened about her experience. According to reports, she revealed that many people in the industry called her ‘amma’. However, they made indecent advances towards her. Recalling an incident, she told that one person crossed all the limits by asking her if she was wearing something transparent. This big revelation shocked many people. During that time, casting couch in Tollywood had also become a debated topic.

4. Amitabh Bachchan’s blog turned 11

Two years ago on this day, Amitabh Bachchan’s blog completed its 11 years. Therefore, he tweeted about the same and revealed that he had started writing blogs from April 2008. Bachchan also thanked his fans and well-wishers for their affection. Moreover, he prayed for the blog’s continuation.

T 3136 - On 17th of April 2008, began the BLOG .. today 11 years of it .. 17th April 2019 .. every day without a break .. thank you my Ef for your love affection and grace .. we hold hands in peace consideration and understanding .. values most cherished ..!🙏🙏❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/Wu7bpRTkWZ — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 17, 2019

