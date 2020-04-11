The Debate
Pooja Bhatt Opens Up About 'drawing The Laxman Rekha In More Ways Than One'; Read Details

Bollywood News

Pooja Bhatt recently took to her Instagram and shared a quote along with a heartfelt caption talking about maintaining healthy boundaries with people

Written By Amir Khollam | Mumbai | Updated On:
Pooja Bhatt

Actor-producer-director Pooja Bhatt is often seen sharing heartfelt quotes to inspire her fans on Instagram. These inspiring quotes are often shared along with heartfelt captions which allow her fans to understand her perspective. This time around, Pooja Bhatt shared her views on setting boundaries and maintaining a healthy relationship with people around. Check it out below - 

Pooja Bhatt's heartfelt post

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Pooja B (@poojab1972) on

Also read: Pooja Bhatt Clears Misconception About COVID-19, Urges People Not To Abandon Pets

The actor-producer shared a heartfelt post along with the quote in which she expressed her feelings in detail. She advised her fans to draw the 'Laxman Rekha' in many ways to keep negativity away. Her caption suggested that people must keep away from those from the past, present and future who bring upon negativity in any manner. She also stated to her fans that ones mental, emotional and spiritual health is superior to anyone else. 

Also read: Pooja Bhatt Talks About 'Sadak 2' Shooting, Reveals It Has Been Pushed Due To Coronavirus

This is not the first time Pooja Bhatt has shared a heartfelt post on Instagram. She is an avid social media user who is often seen posting inspirational messages for her fans and also sharing tidbits of her life. These posts also are visibly personal to some extent which allow her fans to understand Pooja Bhatt more deeply. Check out some of Pooja Bhatt's heartfelt posts below - 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Pooja B (@poojab1972) on

Also read: Alia Bhatt Receives B'day Wishes From Pooja Bhatt In A Quirky 'Then & Now' Series;see Pics

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Pooja B (@poojab1972) on

Also read:  Alia Bhatt's Photos With Her Sister Pooja Bhatt Reflect Their Unbreakable Bond; See Pics

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Pooja B (@poojab1972) on

Also read: Pooja Bhatt Calls Out Bollywood For Leaving Mumbai Film City In A 'mess'

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Pooja B (@poojab1972) on

 

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world.

First Published:
COMMENT
