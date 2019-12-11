Dilip Kumar's Birthday: His Eternal Love-story With Wife Saira Banu

Veteran Bollywood actor Dilip Kumar turned 97 on December 11, 2019. Apart from his work, his love for wife Saira Banu always charmed the audience and fans. The Sagina stars have completed almost 53 years of marriage. According to the reports, Dilip Sahab fell in love with Saira when he attended her birthday party. The couple has overcome the criticism of having 22 years of age gap during their marriage and has been getting each other's back since 1966. On the occasion of his 97th birthday, read his love-story from blooming to a marriage proposal and what kept them together all these years:

On this 97th birthday, calls and messages have been pouring in since last night-thank you! Celebrations are not important- your boundless love, affection and prayers have always brought tears of gratitude in my eyes. pic.twitter.com/1dYrHt1KCL — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) December 11, 2019

Reportedly, Saira was only 12 years old when she developed a crush on Dilip Kumar. Though she met him much later in person, she attended the premiere of his tragic romance Mughal-e-Azam, in hope of catching a glimpse of her favourite hero in 1960. She was only 16 at that time. In an interview with a leading news portal, she remembered their first encounter and said that she knew somewhere that she will marry him someday.

According to many reports, Saira fell in love with Rajendra Kumar but was left heartbroken later. Reportedly, her mother Naseem Banu played the cupid and because of whom, the love blossomed between the Gopi actors. In many media interactions, the Junglee actor revealed that Dilip Kumar proposed her and without giving it a second thought she accepted it.

However, many of their near and dear ones felt that their marriage won't last for long because of the age gap. Later in the 1980s' rumours of the Devdaas (1955) actor dating a Pakistani lady named Asma raised many eyebrows. Reportedly, he dated Asma for six years and later broke up to pull up his married life. Though Saira Banu was working after marriage, she became very selective about her projects. She stopped working after 1976 to dedicate herself completely to marriage life. Once in an interview with a leading news portal, she said that she thanks Allah every day for giving her 'Kohinoor' in the form of Dilip Kumar. She also keeps updating their fans and the audience about the 97-year-old actor through social media.

