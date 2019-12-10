Rati Agnihotri: The 'Ek Duuje Ke Liye' Actor's Tamil Hits Will Leave You With Nostalgia

Rati Agnihotri is considered to be one of the top Bollywood actresses who worked predominantly in Hindi as well as South Indian cinema. Rati's presence in South Indian cinema was well received by the audience due to which she ended up appearing in almost 50 South Indian films, with the majority belonging to Tamil, Telugu and Kannada cinema. Rati Agnihotri's movie Ek Duuje Ke Liye opposite Kamal Hassan went on to be a massive blockbuster hit in Bollywood and post that she appeared in numerous movies from South India. Here is a list of some of Rati's popular Southern hit songs on the account of her birthday today.

Rati Agnihotri Tamil songs | Birthday special

Idhayam Poguthey

The emotional song saw the young Rati debuting onto the silver screen through Puthiya Vaarpugal opposite Bhagyaraj. The melancholic song is sung by Jenci while the music is given by the ace Tamil music director Ilaiyaraja.

Vaan Meghangale

The romantic song is from P. Bhagyaraj's classic movie Puthiya Vaarpugal. The melodious song is crooned by Malaysia Vasudevan and S. Janaki. The 16-year-old Rati debuted through this Tamil movie and became a major name in the Tamil industry during her film career.

Germaniyin Senthen Malare

The song is picturised on Kamal Hassan and Rati Agnihotri and features in the Tamil movie Ullasa Paravaigal. The picturisation of the song happened in Germany. The song is crooned by the superhit singing duo S. P. Balasubrahmanyam, and S. Janaki in the year 1979.

Oru Poovanathile

Oru Poovanathile is a playful romantic song from the movie Kazhugu featuring Rajinikanth and Rati Agnihotri. The movie was a cult favourite and was inspired from 1975 American classic titled Race With The Devil. The song was crooned by the singing maestro S. P. Balasubrahmanyam.

Rati Agnihotri News

Rati Agnihotri debuted at the age of 16 with her first film titled Puthiya Vaarpugal opposite K. Bhagyaraj to play the lead roles in the film. The Shaukeen actor has received Filmfare awards for her two Hindi movies namely Ek Duuje Ke Liye and Tawaif. Currently, she has been seen in many films as a supporting role while his son Tarun Virwani has already started his ventured into Bollywood.

