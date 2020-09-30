Dilip Kumar Shares Few Pictures Of His Ancestral Home In Peshawar; See Here

Legendary actor Dilip Kumar recently took to his social media to share some pictures of his ancestral home in Peshawar. The actor also urged his fans to share some pictures of the same while tagging him. The pictures may take one on a trip down the memory lane.

Dilip Kumar shares a picture of his ancestral Peshawar home

Talking about the same, the pictures show the Mughal-E-Azam actor's Peshawar home in a dilapidated condition but still it tends to retain a tint of nostalgia. One can see the windows and the balconies of the house in the present. Another picture also showed the interiors of the house. Some of the pictures showcased the bricked walls along with the courtyard of the house.

Sharing the pictures, the Naya Daur actor thanked the user for sharing the same. The actor also requested all his fans in Peshawar to also click some pictures of his house and share the same. He asked them to tag him in the pictures of his home while sharing the same. One of the fans of the actor from Peshawar also replied to the tweet stating that he had recently passed from near the ancestral house but had not clicked the picture of the same.

The fan added that the next time when he passes from there, he will definitely be clicking a picture of the house. Take a look at the pictures of the legendary actor's home and the reaction of his fan from Peshawar to the same.

Thank you for sharing this. Requesting all in #Peshawar to share photos of my ancestral house (if you’ve clicked the pic) and tag #DilipKumar https://t.co/bB4Xp4IrUB — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) September 30, 2020

I passed through your house some days ago but didn't click. Will do next time. Best wishes. #DilipKumar — Zeeshan Khattak (@khattak) September 30, 2020

Dilip Kumar and Raj Kapoor's ancestral homes to be preserved

Meanwhile, the actor's ancestral home along with Raj Kapoor's house located in Pakistan will soon be conserved as historic buildings in the country. The effective governmental official in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan has reportedly agreed to purchase the ancestral house of the actors and an official request regarding the same has also been sent. Both the homes are in a dilapidated condition and are facing demolition threat, which is why the provincial government has been prompted to take this step.

Currently, the Department of Archaeology in the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa region is also planning to raise adequate funds for purchasing both the masterpieces of inheritance. Not only that, but both the historic buildings have also been announced as the National heritage of the Peshawar City. In a letter sent to the Deputy Commissioner of the city, the particulars regarding the cost of both the homes are discussed, according to the head of the department archaeology, Dr Abdus Samad Khan.

