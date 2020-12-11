Dilip Kumar's Birthday: 10 Rare Photos Of The Bollywood Legend

Fans are celebrating Dilip Kumar's Birthday today on December 11 as he turns 98 years old. Referred to as the Tragedy King of Bollywood, Dilip Kumar brought a different kind of acting to Bollywood. He also delivered many different hit movies to his audiences that are still remembered by fans. Some of his blockbuster movies are Babul (1950), Deedar (1951), Aan (1952), Daag (1952), (1955), Azaad (1955), Naya Daur (1957), Yahudi (1958), Madhumati (1958), Kohinoor (1960) and many such more. So here's a look at some rare Dilip Kumar's photos on his birthday:

Dilip Kumar's photos

In this picture, fans can see the actor when he is merely in his twenties. Dilip looks young and fresh in this post which has been recoloured. The actor had just started out in the industry at this point.

Here's a black & white picture of Dilip Kumar with Kishore Kumar. Both the artists are absolute legends in Bollywood. Kishore Kumar passed away on 13 October 1987.

Another rare picture of the actor with Dev Anand. The caption reads - 'Perhaps, the most important visit, I, Raj and Dev did was to see Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, prior to his demise. We discussed many issues together. Just as I addressed him as Dev, he addressed me as Lale'. The picture is still evergreen.

Another picture from the actor's young acting days. Did you know that Dilip Kumar holds the record for most wins for the Filmfare Award for Best Actor? His last film was Qila (1998).

In this picture, fans can spot the actor as Prince Saleem in the film Mughal-e-Azam. The film came out in 1960 and is considered to be one of the best Dilip Kumar's movies. The film was directed by K. Asif and produced by Shapoorji Pallonji.

Another young picture of the actor with his Elvis styled hair. The actor looks young and fresh in this picture. He is in his twenties in this post.

Here's a rare picture of Dilip Kumar with Amitabh Bachchan. The picture was clicked on 11th December. The two stars are rarely now seen together. Here are a few more pictures:

