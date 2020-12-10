Dilip Kumar's Birthday Celebration Called Off In 2020 Amid Bereavements, Saira Banu Posts

Veteran actor Dilip Kumar's birthday falls on December 11 and he will turn 98 this year. Saira Banu holds a birthday celebration for her husband Dilip Kumar every year but this time around, things wouldn't be the same as every other birthday, said Saira Banu in an interview with Mid-Day. Saira Banu and Dilip Kumar won't be celebrating this year, read on to know the cause behind it.

Also Read | 'Dilip Kumar Is A Little Weak But Alright': Saira Banu Shares Update Ahead Of His Birthday

Also Read | Dilip Kumar Shares An Adorable Picture With Saira Banu, Fans Wish Them 'long Life'

No birthday celebration this year for Dilip Kumar

Ever since the lockdown was imposed, veteran actors and couple Saira Banu and Dilip Kumar have isolated themselves in their Bandra home. Talking about Dilip Kumar's birthday this year, Saira Banu said that a celebration this time is out of the question as a catastrophe struck their home, with Dilip Kumar losing his two brothers, Ehsan and Aslam Khan to COVID-19. She further added that Dilip Sahab doesn't keep well and neither does she, which is why they will both just thank the Lord for the gift of life and health. Banu treasures the past few years as she devoted herself to taking care of Kumar.

Also Read | Simi Garewal Hopes Ranbir Inaugurates Raj Kapoor's Ancestral Home In Pak Amid Govt Plans

Saira Banu also revealed that ever since the lockdown began in March, their lives haven't changed a lot as the couple previously also didn't like to step out much, especially Banu, and with old age, their frequency of going out has reduced further. Talking about Dilip Kumar's health, Saira stated that he has some health problems, which is often the case with the elderly and the two of them are coping with it. When asked about how they have been spending time at home, the actor revealed that Dilip Kumar is a huge sports fan so he watches sports on television and also likes to listen to classical music.

Also Read | Sharmila Tagore's Birthday: Did You Know She Had A Special Condition To Marry Pataudi?

Dilip and Saira also avoided any celebration on their wedding anniversary in October this year. In a message shared on his Twitter page days before their wedding anniversary on October 11, she said that they were not celebrating this year due to the deaths in the family. You can see the tweet here.

Message from Saira Banu Khan:

Oct. 11, is always the most beautiful day in my life. Dilip Saheb married me on this day and made my cherished dreams come true.



This year, we are not celebrating. You all know we lost two of our brothers, Ahsan Bhai and Aslam Bhai ...1/n — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) October 9, 2020

The unprecedented turmoil due to the Covid-19 pandemic has taken many lives and caused sorrow in many many families. In the current circumstances, we request all of you, our dear friends, to pray for each other's safety and well being. May God be with us all. Stay Safe. 2/2 — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) October 9, 2020

Image Credits: therealsairabanu Instagram account

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.