Dilip Kumar's Birthday: Did You Know The Actor Fixed His Refrigerator With A Cloth-hanger?

Dilip Kumar's birthday on December 10 brought out a host of lesser-known facts about the veteran actor. Ranging from his oldest to newest movies, from his personal relations and close friendships, Dilip Kumar's trivia is one interesting source of entertainment for fans who look back to his decades-long career in the Hindi cinema. As revealed by Dilip Kumar's autobiography "The Substance and the Shadow", the veteran actor had once used a cloth hanger to fix a broken rack in his refrigerator. The book also has several other facts about the actor that the readers find amusing to read. Here is a story of the broken refrigerator rack and the cloth hanger for you to enjoy on Dilip Kumar's birthday.

READ | Dilip Kumar's Birthday: Did You Know He Wanted To Call Asha Parekh By THIS Screen-name?

Dilip Kumar's Trivia

In the autobiography, Dilip Kumar mentions that he had a knack for fixing things and repairing broken items on his own. As mentioned above, he stuffed a cloth hanger into his refrigerator to fix the broken rack. The hanger was all wobbly but the actor was proud of the repair he had made. It is also mentioned in the same book that the veteran actor is obsessed with the habit of cleaning his shoe rack on his own, and looks madly infatuated while doing so. His wife, actor Saira Banu also revealed that his recklessness was sometimes unnerving. The autobiography also has snippets of incidents like the one time when Dilip Kumar decided to help Saira Banu with her housework. Cockroaches were a pestering problem during those days, and as Saira explained the incident from the book, she said that Dilip looked overly fanatic about killing the insects with the insecticide "spray-gun". She admitted that the actor drove everyone mad that day.

READ | Dilip Kumar's Birthday: His Eternal Love-story With Wife Saira Banu

More from Dilip Kumar's Autobiography

Going by the mentions of Saira Banu's grandmother in his book "The Substance and the Shadow", Dilip Kumar also had an enchanting, melodious voice. Saira talked about how they would sit for hours and just sing with the grandmother, Shamshad Begum. According to Saira, it was a pity that the actor never gave time to develop this talent of his. Apart from being an excellent "repairman", Dilip Kumar was also obsessed with cleanliness. He made sure that his clothes were all properly washed and pressed, and admitted that he would make a scene whenever his expectations of housekeeping were not met.

READ | Dilip Kumar Birthday: Remembering Best Bollywood Songs Of The Legendary Actor

Saira Banu's Perception of Dilip Kumar

According to Saira Banu, Dilip Kumar was highly self-assertive, and would never hesitate to throw a fit when his expectations were not stood up to. On the other hand, he himself is accused of gifting birthday and anniversary cards on the wrong dates. However, Saira Banu accepted the gifts whenever she got them, and the couple continued to enjoy their days of togetherness with a little amusement now and then.

READ | Dilip Kumar Is Delighted That Lata Mangeshkar Is Back Home, Fondly Calls Her 'choti Behen'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.