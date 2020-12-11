Dilip Kumar's Net Worth Details As He Celebrates His 98th Birthday

Dilip Kumar is a veteran actor of Bollywood who celebrated his 98th birthday today. The actor is fondly referred to as the Tragedy King and the First Khan of Bollywood. Let us take a look at Dilip Kumar’s net worth as he continues to rule the hearts of his fans over decades. Read on to know more about Dilip Kumar's income.

Dilip Kumar’s net worth

According to a report in media portal Celebrity Net Worth, Dilip Kumar’s net worth is $85 million. This amount, when converted to INR is over Rs 627 crores. The major source of Dilip Kumar's income is through acting. He has also been a member of Parliament. Dilip Kumar is the first actor to charge Rs 1 lakh per film back in the 1950s.

Pink. Favorite shirt. God’s mercy upon all of us. pic.twitter.com/04HyuDFfAB — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) September 30, 2020

Early life

Dilip Kumar’s real name is Yusuf Khan and was born and brought up in Nashik. Before becoming an actor, he used to run a sandwich stall at the army club. Later on, he met with Devika Rani, the owner of Bombay Talkies where he started working as a story writer and in the scripting department.

Fun fact: He was childhood friends with actor Raj Kapoor and they grew up in the same neighbourhood.

Dilip Kumar's age: The actor has turned 98 years old today

Dilip Kumar's movies

Dilip Kumar entered the Bollywood industry with the film, Jwar Bhata in the year 1944. He went on to act in Jugnu in 1947 and that becomes his first major hit film at the box office. The actor further did films like Insaniyat, Devdas, Kohinoor and Aan.

Awards and honours

Dilip Kumar has won eight Filmfare Awards for Best actor throughout his film career. The actor has also been awarded the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in the year 1994. Moreover, he holds the Guinness World Record for winning the maximum number of awards by an Indian actor.

Dilip Kumar has been honoured with Padma Bhushan in the year 1991 and Nishan-e-Imtiaz in the year 1998. The actor has also been a recipient of Padma Vibhushan in the year 2015. He has also bagged the Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award in 1993.



Disclaimer: The above Dilip Kumar's net worth information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

