Diljit Dosanjh And Angad Bedi Celebrate 2 Years Of 'Soorma' With Nostalgic Posts

As Soorma completes 2 years, actors Diljit Dosanjh and Angad Bedi spoke about the film and the impact that it had on them as well as the audience. Diljit Dosanjh defined his entire experience with a clip from the film while Angad Bedi had an adorable picture taken behind the scenes. They both wrote specifically about the things they learnt from the process of making the film.

Two years of Soorma being celebrated

Soorma is a biography film which released in the year 2018. The film is based on the life of hockey player Sandeep Singh and his inspiring journey which left the people stunned. On the occasion of Soorma’s two-year anniversary, actor Diljit Dosanjh had the most heartfelt words for the cast and crew of the film. The actor posted a small clip from the film, compiling all the iconic moments showcased. In the caption for the post, Diljit Dosanjh has written about how inspiring the journey of Sandeep Singh is. He has revealed that when he was initially offered the film, he rejected it for two specific reasons. One of the reasons was that he was not familiar with the sport of hockey at the time this film was offered to him. He thanked the director of the film, Shaad Ali, for the opportunity which had been provided to him. He also gave a special mention to Angad Bedi who is like a close brother to him, at this point. Diljit Dosanjh also spoke about how special it was working with Shankar Mahadevan and legendary lyricist Gulzaar. He also wrote about the strong sense of humour that Vijay Raaz has. Have a look at the complete note with the nostalgic video here.

Read Diljit Dosanjh's 'Shadaa' Clocks One Year; Actor Shares Deleted Scene From The Film

Also read 'Jaandaar Banda Si': Diljit Dosanjh Recalls Meeting Sushant, Awaits 'Dil Bechara' Release

Angad Bedi also posted about being a part of Soorma and how special the experience was. He wrote that he learnt to play hockey because of this film, which is huge. He also wrote about how special it has been to represent the life of Bikramjeet. Angad Bedi can be seen speaking highly of the close bond that he shares with Diljit Dosanjh as well. Have a look at the post from Angad Bedi’s Instagram here.

Read This Day That Year: From Diljit's Controversial Words To Demi Quitting Social Media & More

Also read Badshah's Comment On Diljit Dosanjh's Throwback Pic Is Endearing

Image Courtesy: Screengrab from YouTube (Channel: SonyMusicIndiaVIVO)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.