This Day That Year: From Diljit's Controversial Words To Demi Quitting Social Media & More

Since the Hindi film industry and other sectors are non-functional due to the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, we have summed up some top news that took place last year on July 4.

From Demi Lavato planning to quit social media to Diljit Dosanjh talking about friendship in Bollywood, we have got it all covered. Here are some of the top trending stories that happened on July 4, 2019.

Entertainment news from July 4, 2019

Demi Lovato decided to take a break from social media

Last year, the popular singer, Demi Lovato had shocked her fans with this news. She had shared an Instagram story stating that she's decided to temporarily sustain from the platform. She had just shared a black background and written, “Taking a break for a while, Be kind”. This was after Demi supported her manager, Scooter Braun for his controversy regarding Taylor Swift. This had certainly shocked her fan following but the singer was back on social media after a short break.

Avengers Endgame makers to have re-release in India with some new additional scenes

Avengers: Endgame marked the end of the Infinity Saga and has now started a new journey called Phase 4. But in 2019, the film was a prominent contender in 2019’s top-grossing films. Because of its global popularity, the makers had re-released the film with additional footage. Initially, they had decided to release the film only in the US. But last year at this time, the makers had announced to re-release the film with additional scenes in India too. The new scenes that were added included, a tribute to Stan Lee, an unfinished deleted scene featuring Mark Ruffalo’s Bruce Banner aka Hulk and the opening scene from Spider-Man: Far From Home.

Diljit Dosanjh on Bollywood

In 2019, Diljit Dosanjh was a trending topic for his words against making friends in the film industry. He had spoken to a news house and had revealed his feeling about the film industry. This conversation occurred when Diljit was busy promoting his film, Shadaa. When the reporter asked about his close friends from Bollywood, Diljit said that he has not come to this industry to make lifelong friends. He said that he already has his best friends and is in the industry only to work. He then ended the conversation by saying that he has good equations with all his co-stars.

