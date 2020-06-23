Badshah's Comment On Diljit Dosanjh's Throwback Pic Is Endearing

Diljit Dosanjh is one of the most loved actors and singers who has risen to fame in Bollywood in the past few years. Diljit has kept his fans entertained throughout the lockdown and he still continues to do it. Recently he posted a new picture on his Instagram. In this post, he shared a picture from his childhood days and wrote a heartfelt message.

Diljit Dosanjh shares a throwback picture

On June 22, Diljit Dosanjh shared a picture where he is seen sitting next to some of his relatives. In the post, he is seen wearing a red and black striped sweater. He wrote a heartfelt message and apologized for not keeping his own innocence alive. Take a look at the post here.

In the caption of the post Diljit Dosanjh wrote:

Chitey Rumaal Wala Nikka DOSANJH ðŸ˜Š Naal Sadey Pind Ton Sawarn Bhua Ji.. Koi Rishtedari Tan Nahi c Par Family Jinna Pyar Karde c Mainu ðŸ˜ŠðŸ™ðŸ¾ Baut Gudd ( à¨—à©à©œ )Naal Rotian Khadian Mai Bhuaa Ji de hathonðŸ™ðŸ¾ Naal Happy Veere Ona Da Son.. Ena nu Hee Follow Karda c Mai Nikke Hundeya .. Fer eh Sarey America Chale Gaye.. Baut Royea c Mai Odon.. Mai Baut Kiha Mainu v Bag ch Pa Ke Naal Ley Jao.. ðŸ™ˆ BACHPAN Chala Geya ðŸ™ˆ Hun Ena Pure ni Riha Mai ðŸ™ðŸ¾ Maafi Mangda Es Nikke Kolon..Mai eH Masoomiat Nahi Sambhal Sakeya âœŠðŸ½ P.S - JAZBAAT.. Nothing Serious ðŸ˜Š ( Foto send karn lai Baut Baut Thx Veere )

After he posted the picture, his friend and Bollywood music composer Badshah commented on the post. In the comment, he wrote "Paaji youve grown up into a good human being. Im sure little diljit would be proud of you". Take a look at his comment here.

On the work front

Diljit Dosanjh was last seen in the film Good Newwz along with Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kiara Advani. The film was a hit at the box office and was loved by fans. He recently also shared a post on his Instagram and told his fans that he is making a new album titled GOAT and how he has started the shott of the songs. He captioned his post and wrote "Ho Geya Shoot Start Album Da ðŸ¦¾ #GOAT ðŸ“€ @kalikwest @gsidhuonline @rahulduttafilms @thebprcrew #diljitdosanjh". Take a look at the post here to know more about it.

