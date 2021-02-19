Diljit Dosanjh Announces 'Honsla Rakh' With Poster; Film To Mark Shehnaaz Gill's Debut

Diljit Dosanjh shared a few pictures of his upcoming Punjabi film Honsla Rakh on February 18, 2021. This film will also mark Shehnaaz Gill’s debut in the film industry. Gill who received quick fame from her stint in the Bigg Boss house because of her outgoing and bubbly personality was seen in quite a few music videos earlier. The film will also star Sonam Bajwa in a lead role, after two successful films with Dosanjh.

Diljit Dosanjh's movie to star Shehnaaz Gill

The movie will be directed by Amarjit Singh Saron. Diljit Dosanjh will be stepping into the role of a producer with this film as he co-produces it with Daljit Thind. The pictures that Dosanjh shared on his Instagram page show the cast and crew of the film as they stand with clapboards in their hands to announce the film. Dosanjh also announced through the post that the film will be releasing on October 15, 2021. Fans were really excited to see the announcement for the film as it not only marks Shehnaaz Gill's debut, but also Diljit Dosanjh’s return to Punjabi cinema after a hiatus. A lot of fans mentioned that they could not wait for the film to release and that they were looking forward to the Diljit-Shehnaaz pairing.

Before the cast pictures, Dosanjh had revealed the poster for Honsla Rakh. The poster shows Diljit carrying a baby on his back as he looks back and smiles at it. The look of the poster made fans think that this movie would once again be a laughter riot which is a Diljit Dosanjh staple. They wished him luck and success for the new film. Fans were excited just seeing Gill’s name on the poster and said that the two together were going to be magical. Other fans said that based on the cast of the film alone, they knew it was going to be a blockbuster.

Ahhhh I can’t wait to see this! You and Shehnaaz are two of my favorite celebrities! ALL THE BEST TO THE ENTIRE TEAM FOR THE FILM SHOOT! ♥️🧿🙏 — Kiara ☃️❄️ (@asdfghjzkr) February 18, 2021

OMGGGG!!! A huge blockbuster on the way. Diljeet your stardom remains unmatched and combining that with the aura, charm and hardwork of our queen #ShehnaazGill will make it more top notch ❤️



Lookinh forward to this one and goodluck ❤️😭 — Haya ✨ (@sunshine_hayaa) February 18, 2021

Already very excited to see Shehnaaz sharing big screen with you and others 😭♥️ — 𝑀𝑢𝑠𝑘𝑎𝑛 ·˚ (@TheBitchyAss) February 18, 2021

SHEHNAAZ KAUR GILL AND DILJIT DOSANJH 😭💘💘💘💘 BOTH MY FAVOURITE PEOPLE😭😭😭😭😭💘💘💘💘💘💘 — 𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐮 (@bindaaskudi) February 18, 2021

Shahnaaz Gill has managed to stay relevant post Bigg Boss with her music videos and her interactions and banter with the paparazzi. Her recent music video with Sidharth Shukla titled Bhula Dunga created quite a buzz among the couple's fans. She also maintains her popularity via her social media handles where she interacts with her fans.

