Diljit Dosanjh Reveals He Left An Interview Because Of Not Knowing English

Bollywood actor and singer Diljit Dosanjh is known for his friendly and down-to-earth nature. He is a star of the Punjabi film industry and has been soaring the sky as a Bollywood star. Although, the actor has been tasting success with each of his films, he made sure to never lose the fondness of his mother tongue or learn English, to fit in with the other stars. In the year 2019, Diljit Dosanjh featured on the cover photo of Vogue Magazine with celebrity Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karan Johar and Natasha Poonawala.

During a recent interview with BBC Asian Network, Diljit shared that he did pose for a picture with the stars but never gave an interview. He said that not knowing how to speak in English is his flaw. Diljit Dosanjh shared that he was overwhelmed when he got the tickets to fly all the way to London. After he took pictures with the stars, an assistant told him that someone wanted to take an interview with him. But since he did not know how to speak in English, he left the place.

Earlier speaking about learning the language, Diljit said that if he is offered a Hindi or English language movie, he cannot take it up because of struggling to speak the language. When he gets offered a Punjabi film, he’s able to tackle the scene and interpret it in his own way. However, the actor is adamant about learning the language and won’t just ‘let it pass’.

Diljit Dosanjh's movies

On the work front, Diljit Dosanjh was last seen in the film Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari along with actors Manoj Bajpayee and Fatima Sana Shaikh. The film follows the story of a young man who falls in love with a detective’s sister after the detective attempts to ruin his wedding proposals.

