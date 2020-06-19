Diljit Dosanjh Writes 'GOAT' As He Announces Filming For His New Album

Diljit Dosanjh recently posted a new picture on his Instagram and Twitter handle. The actor and singer updated his fans about his new album, letting them know that the shooting for music videos has started. All his fans seemed pretty excited about the news. Check it out:

Diljit calls himself a GOAT in his new post

Diljit Dosanjh recently posted a picture of himself on his Instagram handle with four other people. In the caption, the singer mentioned how he has started filming for his new album. He wrote ''Ho Geya Shoot Start Album Da'' with a GOAT hashtag. The four people with Diljit in the picture were - Kalik West, who is a record label CEO and has been seen working with the star quiet frequently; then G. Sindhu, who is a singer, Rahul Dutta who is a music video director and Sukhi Dosanjh who is a DJ and also works with lights. All five people are posing in front of or around the car with Diljit and the picture is clicked in San Francisco, California. A palm tree and some camera equipment are also seen.

Many fans seem excited about Diljit's new album as they have commented on the picture. Netizens have left heart and fire emojis in the comment section and also expressed their wish to hear the new album soon.

Picture Credit: Diljit D.'s Instagram

Diljit also posted the same post on his Twitter. with the caption G.O.A.T., which means greatest of all time. Fans on Twitter have been vocal in Diljit's support and mentioned how badly they want to hear the new album. One fan mentioned, ''Wowwww yeahhh so so soooo happy for the new album.''

Wowwww ðŸ¤˜ðŸ¤˜âœŠâœŠâœŠ yeahhh so so soooo happy — Manali Bhagwat (@manalibhagwat1) June 19, 2020

hyee diljeet ðŸŒ¹ðŸŒ¹ðŸ˜˜ðŸ˜˜ðŸŒ¹ðŸŒ¹ðŸŒ¹ðŸŒ¹ðŸŒ¹ðŸŒ¹ðŸŒ¹ðŸŒ¹ðŸŒ¹ðŸŒ¹ðŸŒ¹ðŸŒ¹ðŸŒ¹ðŸŒ¹ðŸŒ¹singh is king raaat di gedi gal risk di tangg shidi aa tere ishq di we want u with him @sidharth_shukla hyeee kine sohne lgo ge u both koyi project shota jya hi aje plxx diluðŸ˜ŠðŸ˜ŠðŸ˜˜ðŸ˜˜ðŸŒ¹ðŸŒ¹sid is gem of person u both soo cuteðŸŒ¹ðŸŒˆ pic.twitter.com/4Vp2aLLIeB — sidharth ki shizukaðŸŒˆðŸ™ˆðŸ’ƒâ¤ðŸ§ðŸ¢ðŸ¦ðŸ¿ðŸ¥ (@shizukadeepkaur) June 19, 2020

Waiting eagerly for GOAT@diljitdosanjh — Anmol Singh (@AnmolSi53288304) June 19, 2020

Diljit's last album came out in 2019, called Pinkly. Apart from music Diljit has also worked in many Punjabi movies like Jatt & Juliet, Jatt & Juliet 2, Punjab 1984, Sardaar Ji, Ambarsariya, Sardaar Ji 2, Super Singh, Sajjan Singh Rangroot, Shadaa and more. He made his debut in Bollywood with the movie, Udta Punjab, for which he won the Filmfare Award for Best Debut. He then went on to star in many Bollywood movies as well. Diljit has also won numerous awards for his acting in Punjabi films as well as his contributions to music. He was also a judge in reality show Rising Star for three seasons.

Promo Pic Credit: Diljit D.'s Instagram

