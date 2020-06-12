Diljit Dosanjh Talks About How He Comes Up With Unique Punjabi Hook-lines In His Videos

Diljit Dosanjh shared his question-answer session video. The actor started off by saying that he is happy to answer all fan questions. He said, “Hello everyone, I am here to answer your question my way and my answers your way.” While introducing the unique video he spoke with energy and addressed the fans several times. Diljit Dosanjh was asked about a charming and witty way of speaking during the ‘video question-answer’ round, read on to learn about Diljit’s humorous answer to the fan question.

Diljit Dosanjh reveals the secret behind his unique speaking style

Diljit Dosanjh was asked by a male fan who used the Punjabi language to ask the question. The fan asked, “My question for you is that I have watched many recipes and all are great, but, I love the way you speak and give quirky answers to questions, where did you learn the Punjabi hook lines and tones?”

Diljit Dosanjh was ecstatic to answer the question. He answered by saying, “I learn it from my mother, relatives and pick some lines from around me.” He compliments the fan for his language skills as well. He says, “I see that even you have a unique style of speaking, I feel it has something to do with good food. Maybe someday if we meet. We can cook." He signs off by saying, “One day if we meet, I can make the Subji (which is a vegetable dish) and you can make the roti (flatbread) and we both can enjoy the food."

Check out the entire question and answer video

Diljit Dosanjh shared the video on IG and wrote, “Q&A with Dosanjhanwala. With Fans Collaboration. LOVE MY FANS, RESPECT. P.S - Edit by& Only Me. So Watch At Ur Own Risk". In the caption, Diljit mentions that he has worked on the video and edited it as well. Some fans appreciated the editing work in the comments section.

Followers of Diljit Dosanjh were happy to watch witty yet information-rich Q&A

Image Credits: Diljit Dosanjh’s Instagram

