Diljit Dosanjh Leaves Fans In Splits With A Meme On Himself; Check Out

Diljit Dosanjh’s sense of humour is something that sets him apart from the rest. His spontaneous comments and energetic speech style is loved by his fans as it is sure to leave them laughing. The actor recently shared a meme on himself which is being called relatable and hilarious for the way Diljit Dosanjh is looking in it.

Diljit Dosanjh shares a meme on himself

Diljit Dosanjh has lately been keeping his fans and followers entertained by posting various pictures and engaging cooking videos on his social media. He recently shared a meme on himself on his Instagram story which is relatable to anyone who can detect a lie even if the person is not willing to accept it. The meme is from an event where he is holding a mic agreeing what is being told to him. He can be seen giving an expression that says, “I am not convinced but I will take your word for it anyway”. The words “Bilkul Sahi” have been attached to his picture in order to complete the meme. Have a look at the meme from Diljith Dosanjh’s Instagram story here.

The cast and crew of the film Udta Punjab have lately been celebrating as the film completed four years. Diljit Dosanjh also posted a bunch of pictures and videos from the film on his official Instagram handle, where he can be seen portraying the role of police officer Sartaj Singh. His character in the film is trying hard to get his younger brother out of drug addiction. The character and the way it was portrayed was loved by the fans and critics alike.

About Udta Punjab

Udta Punjab is a crime film released in the year 2016. The plot of this film revolves around the lives of four individuals in Punjab who have been affected by the illegal drug sale that happens in the state. The film has been directed by Abhishek Chaubey who has also contributed to the script of the film. Udta Punjab stars actors like Shahid Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Diljit Dosanjh in pivotal roles.

Image Courtesy: Diljit Dosanjh Instagram

