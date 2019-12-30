'Good Newwz' Box Office Collection: Film Continues To Grow And Soar

Good Newwz is an Akshay Kumar film that has been doing well at the box office. The film has already crossed the ₹50 crore mark at the box office. In total, Good Newwz has made ₹65.99 crores. The film is expected to cross the ₹100 crore mark in the next few days.

Good Newwz sets box office on fire on day three

Good Newwz is has been making good money the box office since its release. On day one, it made ₹17.56 crores, which is considered a decent amount as an opening. On the second day, Sunday, the film made ₹21.78 crores at the box office. The second-day collection was described as a good growth by film analyst Taran Adarsh. According to him, the third-day collection still saw an increase as the film made ₹26.65 crores around the country. The total amount made at the box office in three days has come up to ₹65.99 crores. Taran Adarsh also mentioned in the tweet that the film has been performing well in the Northern sectors. Here is a look at the tweet made by the film analyst.

#GoodNewwz sets BO on 🔥🔥🔥 on Day 3... Biz jumps across most circuits... Some circuits - average on Day 1 and 2 - score big on Day 3... North sectors terrific... Multiplexes driving its biz... Fri 17.56 cr, Sat 21.78 cr, Sun 26.65 cr. Total: ₹ 65.99 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 30, 2019

A number of things seem to have worked well for the film Good Newwz. The Akshay Kumar-Kareena Kapoor's pair coming back together worked as a plus point for the film. Critics have rated the film well, which is an add-on to the box office collection. A number of viewers have been liking the film across the nation.

About the film

Good Newwz is a comedy film that released on December 27, 2019. The film has been directed by Raj Mehta, who has also contributed to the story of the film. Good Newwz starts actors like Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Diljit Dosanjh, and Kiara Advani in pivotal roles. The story of the film revolves around two couples who are trying to make a baby through surrogacy. It is being loved by fans and critics alike.

