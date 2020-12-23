Diljit Dosanjh Continues To Support Farmers; Says 'Sada Maan' While Sharing Their Picture

On December 23, 2020, Diljit Dosanjh took to his Instagram handle and shared a picture of farmers. In the picture, the farmers can be seen seated on the streets while protesting. The Punjabi singer and actor showed his respects to the farmers in his caption. He further added ‘#wesupportfarmers’. Diljit has been gaining attention lately for his nasty Twitter exchange with Kangana Ranaut over farmers' protest. He has been constantly feeding his Instagram with pictures and quotes showing his support for farmers.

Diljit Dosanjh shows his respects to the farmers

The Good Newwz actor simply captioned the picture, “Sada Maan (Our Respect). Tasveer’an Itihasik Ne ‘#2020’, ‘#wesupportfarmer’” with praying hands emoticon. As soon as the singer posted the picture, his fans were quick enough to like the post and flooded the comments section with positivity. A fan commented, “Keep supporting farmers” with a red heart, while another fan wrote, “Waheguru ji mehar karo” with praying hands. Many users simply dropped red hearts and praying hands emoticons.

Diljit Dosanjh's Instagram has been filled with his opinion on farmers' protest. He has actively shown his support to the farmers in their protest against farm laws. He also joined farmers at the Delhi-Singhu border and urged the government to fulfill their demands. According to Business Today, the actor has donated Rs 1 crore for buying warm clothes for the protestors.

Addressing the farmers at the Singhu border, the actor showed his respect and gratitude to the farmers who were protesting day and night. He said that they have created a new history and it would be narrated to the future generations. He motivated them to remain focused and stated that their issues shouldn’t be diverted by anyone.

On December 5, 2020, the actor shared a picture where he can be seen sitting with farmers while they were protesting. In the caption, Diljit wrote, “Baba Ang Sang Sahai Hove” and added ‘#farmerprotest’". Amrit Maan responded in the comments, “Waheguru Mehr Kare” with praying hands emoticon. Jagdeep Sidhu, Ammy Virk, Gurnazar Chattha and others dropped red hearts and praying hands emoticon. Lauren Gottlieb commented, “So proud of you! So much respect! Keep doin the right thing” with clapping hands and heart-eyed face emoticon.

