Diljit Dosanjh Slams 'intellectuals', Thanks People For Watching 'Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari'

Diljit Dosanjh who is happy to witness a good footfall in theatres for his recently released film Suraj Pe Mangal Bhaari, shared a post on social media while taking a jibe at all the ‘intellectuals’ who believed that people will not visit the theatres due to the ongoing pandemic. The Good Newwz actor hailed the efforts of the people who are stepping out of their house to watch films in the theatres and wrote that it is not easy what they are doing.

Diljit Dosanjh thanks fans for watching Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari

Further, the actor thanked all the people for the kind of love they are showering on the film and actor. He wrote that “I am not a very big actor, yet I am portraying my part. The current situations are tough for the Indian cinema, however, certain intellectuals are trying to be very smart.” At last, he concluded the post and wrote, “Bechare Intellectuals.”

Apart from this, the actor shared a screenshot of shows which were sold out at a multiplex in Mumbai and thanked the audience and fans for giving so much love to his film even during the Covid-19 pandemic. Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari has been directed by Abhishek Sharma. The film got a huge release in the metros with multiplexes going to 14 and 16 shows but many cinemas continue to remain shut due to rental issues over the non-opening in the Covid-19 period. Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari, directed by Abhishek Sharma, also stars Manoj Bajpayee and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

Talking about Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari, director Abhishek Sharma told PTI, “The film is set in the 90s. We have Manoj sir playing a wedding detective, who does a background check of grooms, which was a norm during those times. There was a time when there was no mobile phone or social media and people had to deal with everything physically. It is very much in the vein of films made by Hrishkesh Mukherjee and Basu Chatterjee. It is a clean family-comedy. It is a funny film but not slapstick. It is a social satire.” The story of the film revolves around a wedding detective in the 1990s who has to perform background checks on prospective grooms. In the time before social media and mobile phones, everything has to be done in person.

