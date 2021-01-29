Diljit Dosanjh Goes 'Balle Balle' As Foreigners Enjoy His Song 'GOAT' | Watch

An elated Diljit Dosanjh on Thursday, January 29, took to Instagram to express his happiness after watching two female foreigners jam to his GOAT song. It seems that the singer is mighty impressed to see his music travel overseas. Here’s how the Udta Punjab actor has reacted to the video.

In the clip, fans can see two female gym professionals carrying out their routine workout. The duo lifts heavyweight as Diljit Dosanjh’s GOAT plays in the background. Looking at the video, it seems that not only the music is helping the women perform, but they also happen to love the quirky beats of the song. After completing their reps, the duo walks in the gym grooving to the music. Although the two cannot understand the Punjabi lyrics of the song, they are endearingly embracing its high temp beat by shaking a leg on it. Watch the video shared by the singer here:

ALSO READ| Kashmera Shah Stunning BTS Video From Photoshoot Makes Fans Go Gaga

While sharing the video, Diljit wrote, “Balle Balle Aini Takdi Exercise”. As the video is about to end, an adorable dog’s appearance in the gym makes it more entertaining. Even the furry pet, was seen enjoying the song. As soon as the video was shared, fans of the actor were quick to react to it. While some said, that they are ‘vibing’ too, others were left amazed. Here’s taking a quick look at how fans are reacting on the video:

ALSO READ| Diljit Dosanjh's GOAT Takes The Top Spot In Seven Countries; Read Details

GOAT is the eleventh studio album of the Good Newwz fame actor and singer Dilji Dosanjh. Released in July 2020, the songs in the album are written by Raj Ranjodh, Karan Aujla, Amrit Maan and Happy Raikoti. Diljit Dosanjh announced the album back in 2018 and after making fans wait for two years, the musician finally released the album in 2020.

ALSO READ| Diljit Dosanjh's G.O.A. T. To Honey Singh's 'Billo Tu Aag'; Latest Punjabi Hit Tracks

Meanwhile, on the acting front, he was last seen alongside Manoj Bajpayee and Fatima Sana Shaikh in the satirical comedy-drama Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari. Helmed by Abhishek Sharma the film was bankrolled under the banner of Zee Studious. This comedy film was dubbed in several languages including Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam as well.

ALSO READ| Diljit Dosanjh's GOAT Music Video Similar To Meek Mill's Going Bad Feat. Drake?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.