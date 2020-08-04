Diljit Dosanjh's GOAT Takes The Top Spot In Seven Countries; Read Details

Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh's newest single GOAT garnered over 11 million views in less than 24 hours of its launch. The track is trending at number one throughout seven countries, which includes India, UAE, Bahrain, and Canada. The song has become the highest trending song in 16 countries within hours of its release. Keep reading to know more details.

GOAT trends in seven countries

DIljit Dosanjh's latest song narrates his journey in the industry. The complete album was released on Wednesday, that is July 29, 2020, and is trending since then. "G.O.A.T." was the first track to be released which was then followed by the rest of the songs. Apart from this, the title song of the album, which was released on Wednesday, is among the top trends.

Earlier in an interview with India TV, Diljit Dosanjh said that he was touched by the love he received from everyone. He felt truly blessed. He added that he only had eternal gratitude for all his fans and his fellow industry friends for showing him so much love and support. Talking about his journey, in the same interview, Diljit said that by the grace of God and the love of his fans, his journey had been incredible in the last 18 years. He stated that he would never be thankful enough for the kind of love and appreciation he received over the years.

Fan reaction on Diljit's new album

On July 29, 2020, Diljit Dosanjh took to his official Instagram and Twitter handles to announce that the official G.O.A.T video was out. Just after he shared the post, it set the internet on fire. The post received over one lakh views within an hour. Not only his massive fanbase but even other artists from the Punjabi music industry took to the comment section of his post to shower the singer with praise. Take a look:

(Image Credit: Diljit Dosanjh IG)

For the unversed, Diljit Dosanj has sung and produced many music albums throughout his career. Apart from music, he has also worked in many Punjabi movies like Jatt & Juliet, Jatt & Juliet 2, Punjab 1984, Sardaar Ji, Ambarsariya, Sardaar Ji 2, Super Singh, Sajjan Singh Rangroot and Shadaa. The actor made his Bollywood debut with the film Udta Punjab, for which he even won the Filmfare Award for Best Debut.

