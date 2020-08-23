Diljit Dosanjh's G.O.A. T. To Honey Singh's 'Billo Tu Aag'; Latest Punjabi Hit Tracks

In 2020, several new Punjabi songs have been released and the response they have received is tremendous. From Diljit Dosanjh ruling the charts with G.O.A.T. to Singhsta and Honey Singh creating ripples with their interesting rapport in Billo tu Aag, here is a list of a few latest Punjabi songs that have released in August of 2020.

Punjabi songs that released in August of 2020

G.O.A.T.

G.O.A.T. is a song sung by Diljit Dosanjh. The song's lyrics are written by Karan Aujla. This song has got over 50 million views since its release. Take a look at the song here.

Ae Kaash

Ae Kaash is a song sung by Babbal Rai. This video song was released on August 9, 2020, and has got over 1 crore views already. This song features Simran Hundal. In the video, the music of this song is given by Desi Routz while the lyrics were written by Maninder Kailey. Take a look at the song here.

Billo Tu Agg

Billo Tu Agg is sung by Singhsta. This song also features Yo Yo Honey Singh and has gained over 2 crore views in just four days. This song released on August 16 and has been getting a lot of love. The lyrics if this song is written by Singhsta and Yo Yo Honey Singh. Take a look at the song here.

Kya Baat Aa

Kya Baat Aa is a song sung by Karan Aujla. This song has got 3.5 crore views in just in one week of release. This song also features Tania and Nikki. And the lyrics of the song are Karan Aujla and Tania. This music is produced by Desi Crew. Take a look at the song here.

Paapi Munda

Paapi Munda is a song sung by Mankirt Aulakh. This song features Gur Sidhu and he also worked as a music composer of the song. Lyrics are written by Kaptaan. It has over 1.8 crore viewers in a week of time. Take a look at the song here.

Yes or No

Yes or No is a song sung by Jass Manak. He also is the music composer and the lyricists of this song. The music for this song is also composed by Sharry Nexus. The song has got 1.6 crore views in just 6 days of its release. This song features Larissa Bonesi for the female vocals. Take a look at the video of the song here.

