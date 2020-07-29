Diljit Dosanjh's GOAT Music Video Similar To Meek Mill's Going Bad Feat. Drake?

Celebrated Punjabi artist Diljit Dosanjh released the single titled G.O.A.T from his album titled G.O.A.T. The album name is an acronym for 'Greatest of all time'. The singer took to Twitter a while ago to mention the launch of his new album. The new song has garnered huge attention ever since Diljit teased about his album launch. The song's lyrics are given by Karan Aujla, while the music is given by G-Funk Mix & Master - Tom Lowry. The intro of the song is recorded by J Roe & I Am Fame while the outro is sung by Adonis.

Minutes after the song went on air, many fans could spot some similarities between Diljit's GOAT song and Meek mill's Going Bad. Take a look at the comments of the viewers who cleverly spotted the similarities in the music videos. Read on to see the similarities between the two songs.

Since Diljit released his video for the song G.O.A.T. many people have been curious about the song's meaning and its significance. The gist of the song is all about Diljit's success in his career. The lyrics of the song portray how Diljit is trying to woo her lady stating why she should be with him. The song G.O.A.T. basically talks about Diljit's hard-earned success and his culture that he takes pride in.

Diljit Dosanjh’s G.O.A.T. song music video comparison with Meek Mill's Going Bad

Red Font of both Music videos

Both music videos start with an aerial view of the city with their music video names written in Red fonts and are capitalised.

Suited up men in Black outfits

Both music videos has a group of men wearing their finest suits in black shades. Both the music videos are made in dark colours and the whole vibe of both the videos appear to be similar. However, Diljit's GOAT song lyrics have a romantic angle to it which Going bad doesn't have.

The shots of the Chandelier in both GOAT and Going Bad's MV

Both the song starts with a view of the chandelier in the first 30 seconds of the music video.

Meek Mills' Going Bad ft drake

Diljit Dosanjh's GOAT song

Diljit Dosanjh is all set to release his next album G.O.A.T. after a span of almost 2 years, as his last album Roar came out in 2018. Apart from music, Diljit is famous working in Punjabi movies like Jatt & Juliet, Jatt & Juliet 2, Punjab 1984, Sardaar Ji, Ambarsariya, Sardaar Ji 2, Super Singh, Sajjan Singh Rangroot, Shadaa and more. Diljit has also won numerous awards for his acting in Punjabi films as well as his contributions to music.

