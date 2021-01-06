Kashmera Shah Stunning BTS Video From Photoshoot Makes Fans Go Gaga

On January 6, 2021, Kashmera Shah took to her Instagram handle and shared a stunning video of herself coming out of the pool. In the behind-the-scenes video of her recent photoshoot, Kashmera can be seen enjoying the sunshine while playing Diljit Dosanjh’s G.O.A.T. Her recent photoshoot was held at the Taj Hotel in Santacruz, Mumbai. In the caption, she thanked her style team for making her look ‘gorgeous’.

Fans go gaga over Kashmera Shah's videos

In the video, Kashmera can be seen wearing a blue and white coloured bikini and flaunted her toned body. In the caption, she wrote, “Thank you for making me gorgeous”. She further tagged her team members, hubby Krushna Abhishek, his sister Arti Singh and the hotel. As soon as the video was uploaded, her fans went gaga over the new video. They dropped lovely comments and complimented the beauty.

Nikhil Dewan commented, “Wow wow” with a pair of kissing emoticons. Arti Singh too dropped a heart-eyed face emoticon in the comment. A fan commented, “Wonderful look. Reels madam”, while another one wrote, “So hot and sexy”. A user simply called her, “Sexy” and dropped fire emoticon. Another user commented, “Original Dream Girl”.

Kashmera Shah's pictures

Kashmera is an active Instagram user and constantly treats her fans with her snippets from her photoshoots. In her another recent post, Kashmera shared a BTS video. In the video, she can be seen wearing a sparkling sheer outfit underneath the white bikini. She can be seen posing near the window in her room at the Taj Hotel. She added Arijit Singh and Mithoon’s Sanam Re song in the video. While sharing the video, Kashmera wrote, “The happier you are the more beautiful you become”. She also tagged Krushna and her style team.

Many of her fans couldn’t stop drooling over the beauty as they showered love in the comments. Pooja Batra dropped several white hearts. Tannaz Irani commented, “Looking so hot baby”. A fan commented, “Lovely and sexy”. Another one wrote, “Sooooooo beautiful” with a red heart. A user wrote, “Super hot body”. Another user commented, “Good looking girl”. Several others simply dropped red hearts and fire emoticons.

Image Source: Kashmera Shah's Instagram

