Diljit Dosanjh In Talks For Ali Abbas Zafar's Next Production Based On 1984's Riots?

Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh is currently in talks for filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar's upcoming venture, according a leading news portal. The report added that the upcoming film will be set against the backdrop of the 1984's riots which were triggered by the assassination of the late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi by her two Sikh bodyguards. Apart from this, the report also revealed the details of Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday's upcoming Khaali Peeli.

Diljit to team up with Ali Abbas Zafar?

Interestingly, the report stated that Ali Abbas Zafar and the team believe Punjabi actor Diljit Dosanjh is best suited to play the lead character as he can bring some local flavour to it. The report informed that Diljit Dosanjh has given a green-light to the project verbally; with a final narration scheduled in a few months. The team will roll the yet-to-be-titled film as soon as normalcy returns, added the report.

Elaborating further, the report stated that Diljit Dosanjh has worked on a similar subject previously, which was a Punjabi film titled Punjab 1984. Diljit's 2014's release bagged the National Award for 'Best feature film in Punjabi'. The report said that there are many stories around the subject, but the upcoming film will be a different one from what Diljit has already done. Stating Diljit's reaction, the report added he is excited to revisit the tumultuous time in Bollywood.

Details of Khaali Peeli's release

Moving further, the report gave a sneak-peek into Ali's another project Khaali Peeli, starring Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday. The report suggested that Ali along with his studio partner, Zee Studios, are keen to take a theoretical release. Calling it an 'out-and-out' commercial entertainer, the report stated the story is meant to release on the big screens. The report also added that the team is wrapping the post-production, after which they will study the on-ground scenario before taking a final call. The report concluded saying that if cinema halls will be open, Khaali Peeli will be among the first one to arrive.

