Diljit Dosanjh Talks About His Hobbies, Childhood Scolding & More In Recent Q&A With Fans

Recently, actor Diljit Dosanjh shared his question-answer session video with fans on Instagram. The actor started off by saying that he is happy to answer all fan questions. He said, “Hello everyone, I am here to answer your question my way and my answers your way.” While introducing the unique video he spoke with energy and made hilarious remarks several times. Diljit Dosanjh was asked by a female fan about his favourites hobbies besides singing and acting. She also asked him if he was ever scolded or spanked while he was a little kid.

Diljit Dosanjh reveals his favourite pass time hobbies, childhood and more

A fan asked, “This is Manali from Mumbai and I wanted to ask you if apart from singing and acting what else are your hobbies, like what do you enjoy most during free-time? And one more thing, have you ever been yelled or hit at while you were younger?” Diljit Dosanjh started off by saying that he has a lot of free time these days due to the lockdown. During this time, he has been learning cooking. Apart from that, he also revealed that he loves spending time watching Netflix shows. He learnt cooking for the reason that if he is left alone again, then he has to survive on his own. However, he learnt that he is good at cooking after doing it over and over. He said, “I didn’t want to depend on anyone and wanted to help myself so I learned cooking.”

Further answering the second part of the female fans’ question, he answered that “I have been slapped, hit and yelled at, but that’s a part of growing up, it is very common in a Punjabi family.” He stresses that children in a Punjabi family are used to a bit of spanking. He adds that people from Punjabi families might relate. Diljit continued answering more questions from fans.

Check out the entire question and answer video

Diljit Dosanjh shared the video on IG and wrote, “Q&A with Dosanjhanwala. With Fans Collaboration. LOVE MY FANS, RESPECT. P.S - Edit by& Only Me. So Watch At Ur Own Risk". In the caption, Diljit mentions that he has worked on the video and edited it as well. Some fans appreciated the editing work in the comments section.

Followers of Diljit Dosanjh were happy to watch witty yet information-rich Q&A

Image Credits: Diljit Dosanjh’s Instagram

