'Good Newwz' New Song 'Maana Dil' Is A Soothing, Feel-good Romantic Track; Watch Video

Good Newwz calls for a celebration of love with the release of its newest song titled 'Maana Dil'. The song touted by the makers as 'a tune for the soul' had been released through a live session on Akshay Kumar's social media handles. A stanza of 'Maana Dil' had been sung by Punjabi singer B-Praak along with musician Tanishk Bagchi. Actors Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani crooned the lyrics along with the singer during the session.



The third track in the Good Newwz album, Maana Dil has soulful music and heartfelt lyrics with heartbreak as its theme. The video of the song shows the characters played by Akshay Kumar and Diljit Dosanjh in discord with Kareena Kapoor and Kiara Advani's characters respectively over their pregnancy. Speaking of heartbreaks in the live launch session on his social media, actor Akshay Kumar recalled the first time that he went through heartbreak revealing that he had been dumped by a girl for being very nervous on his date.

Maana Dil is singer B Praak's second collaboration with actor Akshay Kumar. The duo worked together in another single track 'Filhall' which was released earlier last month. The other songs from Good Newwz, Chandigarh Mein and Sauda Khara Khara have received positive reviews from fans all over the world.

Good Newwz has been in the news for the various promotional activities and updates of the movie. On Sunday, actor Akshay Kumar took to his social media accounts to announce the launch of the song through a live session on social media and captioned it, "For all the love you gave, here's giving it right back to you!". He had also posted a teaser of the song on Sunday announcing the release of the soulful love song on Monday.

About the film

The story of Good Newwz revolves around Varun and Deepti Batra who have met with the realization that they need to have a child before it’s too late. Little do they know that on this reproductive journey, their fates would get tied with another couple - Honey and Monika Batra. Their clash leads to hilarious, often ridiculous situations. The Raj Mehta directorial is expected to release in theaters on December 27 this year.

