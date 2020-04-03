Diljit Dosanjh's Post Touches Upon Perks Of Quarantine, It's About 'tension Nahi'

Diljit Dosanjh is an all-time active member of social media and some of his rib-tickling fun posts do burst an instant peal of laughter amongst many. Speaking of which, on April 2, the Good Newwz actor took to his Instagram and shared a hilarious video of a woman who very gracefully, and yet in a fun way spreads a message of happiness amid Coronavirus(COVID-19) lockdown in the country.

Diljit Dosanjh shares a fun video on Instagram

On Thursday night, Diljit Dosanjh's Instagram was drowning in love and happiness as he shared a video of a woman who definitely enlightened the atmosphere amid the panicky situation of Coronavirus pandemic. In the video, the woman talks about how life has changed in various happy ways post the lockdown and grooves to the tunes of Salman Khan's superhit number-- Aisa Pehli Baar Hua Hai from the movie Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega. Diljit captioned the video saying, "AND THE AWARD Of The Best Video For Today Goes To This Lady TENSION NAHI".

Watch Diljit Dosanjh's Instagram video:

Diljit Dosanjh's Instagram followers poured many comments on the video. While one fan wrote, "cutest video of the day", another fan said, "Dil jit liaaa😂😂😂 hahahhaahb aisa such me phli bar hua hai 😂😂 best of the day". Many dropped in laughing emojis on Diljit Dosanjh's Instagram post.

Meanwhile, before this, the Udta Punjab actor shared an interesting puzzle to entertain his fans amid the lockdown. Not only fans, but popular faces from the industry also tried participating and solved the puzzle. Diljit then declared the answer to the puzzle saying, "Chako Fer Sahi Answer 😎 Official Answer is 43 My Fam 😊🙏 In photo guy is also wearing shoes and holding ice cream so you need to add them too".

