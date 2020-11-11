Diljit Dosanjh's Reply To Fan Asking Him If He Had Too Much To Drink Is Hilarious; Read

Diljit Dosanjh is not only known for his music but also for his quirky tweets. Recently, gave a cheeky response to a Twitter user who asked him if he had drunk a little too much. Read ahead to know Diljit Dosanjh’s reply.

Diljit Dosanjh’s reply when asked if he had drunk a little too much

As Diwali is around the corner, Diljit Dosanjh, too, has taken up the job of cleaning his house for the festival. He posted a picture of the chalk Laxman Rekha which is used to keep cockroaches and other insects at bay. He captioned the photo which said Gharelu Shaktian. To this, a Twitter user commented on whether Diljit had drunk a little too much and is the reason why he is uploading random pictures like that. Diljit Dosanjh cheekily replied to this that no, he does not drink and posted the picture of the chalk because he was cleaning his house.

Mai Peeta Nahi..Kumar Saab..

Ghar ki Safai Kar raha Hu.. https://t.co/0edbgWzGUQ — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) November 10, 2020

Dosanjh also shared a video of a packet of jaggery which had been swarmed by a large army of ants. In the video, he is heard saying since it is a packet of jaggery ants were bound to infest it. He also marvelled at the speed with which the ants were roaming about the packet of jaggery. He had captioned the video saying that he has become a fan of the speed.

Diljit Dosanjh's Twitter is full of such quirky and hilarious tweets. Diljit Dosanjh's Twitter also give his fans a constant update about his work life. He shares his upcoming films' songs, trailers and first looks on his Twitter. His songs are widely loved by his fans. Recently, Diljit Dosanjh has also received a memento from Billboard for his latest album G.O.A.T which has ranked number one on the Billboard Top Triller Global Chart. The singer was extremely ecstatic upon having received this and has shared a video of him unboxing the memento on Instagram. In the video, he has thanked his fans for showering love on his music. He has also thanked his team for their constant support throughout.

Diljit Dosanjh’s songs from the album G.O.A.T have also been widely loved his fans and viewers. His songs Born To Shine has 68 million views on YouTube, Navi Navi Yaari has 507K views and the official video of G.O.A.T has 98 million views on YouTube. Most of Diljit Dosanjh’s videos feature upbeat music and often makes it a party anthem.

Image courtesy- @diljitdosanjh Instagram

