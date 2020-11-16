'Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari' 1st film to release amid COVID; Diljit Dosanjh & team go on ground

COVID-19 derailed the film industry's wheels big time and theatres shut country-wide. After Baaghi 3 and Angrezi Medium, which also faced the brunt of the coronavirus, cinema has returned to the big screens again with Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari. Despite the risks associated with the gathering of a crowd and social distancing norms, audiences did visit the theatres to watch the Manoj Bajpayee-Diljit Dosanjh-Fatima Sana Shaikh starrer.

Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari first Bollywood movie after COVID-19 break

Unlike the traditional release on a Friday, Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari hit the theatres on a Sunday amid the Diwali celebrations. Audience at some theatres were spotted standing in queues, longer than usual due to social distancing norms.

#chalocinema people are reaching cinema halls to watch our film #SurajPeMangalBhari Great news pouring in from all across.

Diljit Dosanjh, Fatima Sana Shaikh and director Abhishek Sharma even visited a multiplex in Mumbai to gauge the response of the audience to their film. In one of the videos, they were seen conveying their gratitude to the viewers. Though not ‘housefull’, the crowd was good enough to give hopes for the film industry to bounce back after the dull period.

#SurajPeMangalBhari in Theatres NOW 🤗🤗



#SurajPeMangalBhari in Theatres NOW

Dil Se Thanks jo Apna Time Nikal Ke Theatres mai Film Dekhne Aa Rahe Hain

Diljit also quipped over maintaining distance at the theatre, and joked how he and his co-star Fatima had occupied seats that were not supposed to be occupied as per rules.

#SurajPeMangalBhari Only in THEATRES NOW



1 Seat Shodh Ke Betho Par Meri Aur #Fatimasanashaikh ki Tarah Galat Seat Pe Nahi 😂😂



1 Seat Shodh Ke Betho Par Meri Aur #Fatimasanashaikh ki Tarah Galat Seat Pe Nahi

AA JAO AA JAO

It was on November 5 that the Maharashtra government permitted the reopening of theatres. Numerous states had opened theatres before that, and some films in Bengali and few down South also witnessed decent footfalls, as per accounts from industry trackers.

Previously, Ananya Panday-Ishaan Khatter starrer Khaali Peeli had released in a drive-in theatres in areas like Gurugram. Makers of numerous popular films are also planning a re-release to encourage audiences to return to the theatres. This includes films like Kedarnath,Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, among others.

Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari

Meanwhile, Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari traces the story of Manoj Bajpayee’s character, a conman who takes up various get-ups to blackmail men wishing to get married. He then gets involved in a face-off with Diljit’s character, who falls prey to the former's con, and then falls in love with the former’s sister played by Fatima Sana Shaikh. The movie also stars Annu Kapoor, Supriya Pilgaonkar, Vijay Raaz, among others.

