Diljit Dosanjh's List Of International Awards For His Unique Contributions To Music

Diljit Dosanjh is a popular face in the Hindi and Punjabi film industry. Take a look at the list of his intl. awards and nominations for his work in music.

Diljit Dosanjh

Diljit Dosanjh has been a part of several successful projects in music and movies. The singer has received several awards and nominations for his unique contributions to the Indian music industry. Let’s take a look at Diljit Dosanjh's awards and nominations received for his music over the years.

Diljit Dosanjh's awards

YEAR AWARD NAME AWARD TITLE WINNER (WORK APPRECIATED)
2013 Brit Asia TV Music Awards

Best Bhangra Single

Kharku
2013 Brit Asia TV Music Awards Best Album of the Year

Back 2 Basics
2013 Brit Asia TV Music Awards Best International Act

Back 2 Basics

2014

 Brit Asia TV Music Awards

Best International Act

Proper Patola

 
2015 Brit Asia TV Music Awards

Best World Single

Patiala Peg
2015 Brit Asia TV Music Awards

Best Male Act

Patiala Peg
2017 Brit Asia TV Music Awards Best Music Video

Do you know
2017 Brit Asia TV Music Awards

Best Male Act

Do you know
2018 Brit Asia TV Music Awards

Album of the Year

CON.FI.DEN.TIAL

 

Diljit Dosanjh's songs

During his college days, Diljit Dosanjh began his singing career by performing Kirtan at local gurdwaras. He released his first album named Ishq Da Uda Ada in the year 2004. In the album, Dosanjh gave vocals to all eight tracks. In the same year, his second album Dil was also released. 

He rose to fame with the release of his third album named Smile. His next album was Ishq Ho Gaya in 2006. Since then, he released a new album every year till 2011, which marked his debut in Punjabi films. His debut film in the lead role was The Lion of Punjab, which was released in February 2011. In the same year, his second film Jihne Mera Dil Luteya was released and he gave vocals to six of the twelve tracks. 

Dosanjh continued his collaboration with Honey Singh in 2012. He then released a single titled Goliyan which made a part of the album International Villager. He next sang for the soundtrack of the Bollywood film Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya, released in January 2012 which was named Pee Pa Pee Pa. It was in the year 2012, he released his first religious album titled Sikh which featured eight singles. 

(Inputs from various media reports)

