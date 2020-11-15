Diljit Dosanjh's List Of International Awards For His Unique Contributions To Music

Diljit Dosanjh has been a part of several successful projects in music and movies. The singer has received several awards and nominations for his unique contributions to the Indian music industry. Let’s take a look at Diljit Dosanjh's awards and nominations received for his music over the years.

Diljit Dosanjh's awards

YEAR AWARD NAME AWARD TITLE WINNER (WORK APPRECIATED) 2013 Brit Asia TV Music Awards Best Bhangra Single Kharku 2013 Brit Asia TV Music Awards Best Album of the Year Back 2 Basics 2013 Brit Asia TV Music Awards Best International Act Back 2 Basics 2014 Brit Asia TV Music Awards Best International Act Proper Patola 2015 Brit Asia TV Music Awards Best World Single Patiala Peg 2015 Brit Asia TV Music Awards Best Male Act Patiala Peg 2017 Brit Asia TV Music Awards Best Music Video Do you know 2017 Brit Asia TV Music Awards Best Male Act Do you know 2018 Brit Asia TV Music Awards Album of the Year CON.FI.DEN.TIAL

Diljit Dosanjh's songs

During his college days, Diljit Dosanjh began his singing career by performing Kirtan at local gurdwaras. He released his first album named Ishq Da Uda Ada in the year 2004. In the album, Dosanjh gave vocals to all eight tracks. In the same year, his second album Dil was also released.

He rose to fame with the release of his third album named Smile. His next album was Ishq Ho Gaya in 2006. Since then, he released a new album every year till 2011, which marked his debut in Punjabi films. His debut film in the lead role was The Lion of Punjab, which was released in February 2011. In the same year, his second film Jihne Mera Dil Luteya was released and he gave vocals to six of the twelve tracks.

Dosanjh continued his collaboration with Honey Singh in 2012. He then released a single titled Goliyan which made a part of the album International Villager. He next sang for the soundtrack of the Bollywood film Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya, released in January 2012 which was named Pee Pa Pee Pa. It was in the year 2012, he released his first religious album titled Sikh which featured eight singles.

(Inputs from various media reports)

