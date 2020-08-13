Diljit Dosanjh Teams Up With Shaad Ali For Film Based On Male Pregnancy?

After Good Newwz, singing sensation Diljit Dosanjh now seems to have been roped in for another project. As reported by Pinkvilla, Diljit is likely to soon reunite with his Soorma director Shaad Ali for another quirky romantic-comedy film. The script of the movie is reportedly based on male pregnancy.

Diljit Dosanjh to team up with Shaad Ali?

The report suggests that when Shaad Ali called up the ‘Ik Kudi’ singer and narrated the entire idea of the film, he ‘absolutely loved it’ and immediately agreed to do the movie. Essentially the film will portray a love story however, the male protagonist will reportedly be shown pregnant in the film. There is also another Punjabi film based on the same concept, however, according to the portal, this film isn’t a remake and will have a completely different narrative.

This quirky comedy will be more of a love story that will end up in a ‘series of comic errors’. The outlet further stated that the makers of the film will take a call on its production when Diljit returns home from the US. Prior to the outbreak of COVID-19 in India, Diljit had already travelled to San Francisco and hasn’t returned yet. As soon as the singer-turned-actor returns Shaad Ali and Diljit will further work on their dates. As per the female lead of the film is concerned, the makers are reportedly looking for a young generation actor to be cast alongside him.

What is next in store for Diljit Dosanjh?

On the professional front, Diljit will also feature in Abhishek Sharma directed comedy flick Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari. The movie is jointly bankrolled by Shariq Patel and Subhash Chandra under the banners of Zee Studious and Essel Vision Productions. Along with Diljit, the movie features actors Fatima Sana Shaikh and Manoj Bajpayee in the lead roles.

The principal photography of the film began in January 2020, and now amid the coronavirus scarce, the production of the film has been halted. Along with this, Diljit also recently launched his new music video CLASH. Take a look at it here:

