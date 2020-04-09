Kriti Sanon & Diljit Dosanjh's Pics Will Make You Want To See The Pair Again On Big Screen

Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh shared screen space in Arjun Patiala. The movie was about a police officer, Arjun (Diljit Dosanjh), who falls in love with a news reporter named Ritu Randhawa (Kriti Sanon). Rohit Jugraj's Arjun Patiala did not perform well at the box office. During the shoot and promotion of the movie, Kriti Sanon posted many pictures with Diljit Dosanjh. Take a look at Kriti Sanon and Dilijit Dosanjh's pictures.

Kriti Sanon's photos with Dilijit Dosanjh

This is one of the behind the scene pictures from Arjun Patiala. In the picture, Kriti Sanon is seen with Diljit Dosanjh and Varun Sharma. The actor captioned the image as "Many moods of our trio" with a few emojis.

This is one of the romantic scenes from Arjun Patiala. Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh are seen gazing into each other's eyes. The actor captioned the image with Main Deewana Tera's lyrics and a heart emoji.

In this picture, both Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh are seen sharing a happy moment with each other. Fans have commented heart emojis on the post. Kriti Sanon's witty caption also won over many fans. She also mentioned in the post that she could not stop herself from writing that caption.

This photo is from the song Main Deewana Tera. Diljit Dosanjh is seen wearing a white tuxedo and Kriti Sanon has opted for a yellow and light green-designed saree. The on-screen couple looks stunning in the picture.

