DIljit Dosanjh's Net Worth Is A "Good Newwz" In Itself; Read Details

Actor and singer Diljit Dosanjh recently made headlines for his adorable banter with Ivanka Trump. The talented newcomer has managed to leave his mark in the Bollywood industry after bagging a pivotal role in Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor starrer Good Newwz. He started off his career as a singer and actor in the Punjabi film industry and is now a recognised part of the industry. He is often credited for being multi-talented, while Diljit Dosanjh's songs like Proper Patola and Ishq Di Baajiyaan made the netizens groove to the melodious song. Diljit Dosanjh's movies were credited for being extremely entertaining.

ALSO READ: Ivanka Trump Has Sweetest Response As Diljit Dosanjh Puts Himself In Her Taj Mahal Picture

Diljit Dosanjh’s net worth

According to sources, Diljit Dosanjh’s net worth is around $12 million. The singer is often seen sporting designer clothing and making fashion statements. Reports claim that the actor and singer owns four luxury cars, one of which is an Audi as well as a Volvo. He also owns a house in Mumbai as well as in London.

ALSO READ: Diljit Dosanjh Visits His 'Soorma' Co-star Angad Bedi To Enquire About His Health

Diljit Dosanjh made his Bollywood debut with the controversial film Udta Punjab in 2016. He was highly appreciated for his role in the film and went on to win the Best Debutant of the year award at the Filmfare festival. Since then, he has acted in many films and essayed many versatile roles. He played ha acted opposite some of the biggest names in the Bollywood film industry including Kriti Sanon, Kiara Advani as well as Taapsee Pannu.

ALSO READ: Diljit Dosanjh: Eveything You Need To Know About His History Tour In UK 2020-Details

About Diljit Dosanjh

Diljit Dosanjh was last seen in Raj Mehta's film Good Newwz. Diljit Dosanjh is currently shooting for Abhishek Sharma directed movie Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari. The movie stars Diljit Dosanjh, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Manoj Bajypee, amongst others in the lead. It has been reported that Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari is based on the lives of a middle-class couple. The film is currently in the shooting process and is slated to hit the screens this year.

ALSO READ: Diljit Dosanjh's New Duet Song With Simar Kaur Titled 'Stranger' Out

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.