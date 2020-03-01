Ivanka Trump Has Sweetest Response As Diljit Dosanjh Puts Himself In Her Taj Mahal Picture

Diljit Dosanjh and his love for women celebrities from abroad is well-known. The actor-singer has been such a big fan of Kylie Jenner, that when he diverted his attention to 'Wonder Woman' Gal Gadot, his fans were shocked. Not sure if he has a new crush, but the latest to find his attention was not from the entertainment world, but perhaps more popular across the world.

The Udta Punjab star made headlines for his recent post, by photoshopping himself into USA President Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump’s photo at the Taj Mahal. While Kylie and Gal are yet to respond to his comments on their Instagram pictures, Ivanka, who joined for the President’s recent visit to India, did not take too long to reply.

Me & Ivanka



Piche hee Pey Gaee Kehndi Taj Mahal Jana Taj Mahal Jana.. 😜



Mai Fer Ley Geya Hor Ki Karda 😎 pic.twitter.com/Pnztfxz7m0 — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) March 1, 2020

As Diljit joked in Punjabi, how Ivanka was after him to show her the Taj Mahal, and how he had no option but to oblige, Ivanka too joined in the fun. She thanked the Punjabi artist for ’taking’ her to the ‘spectacular’ Taj Mahal and how it was an ‘experience’ she will never forget.

Here's the post

Thank you for taking me to the spectacular Taj Mahal, @diljitdosanjh! 😉



It was an experience I will never forget! https://t.co/VgqFuYBRIg — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) March 1, 2020

Diljit already pinned Ivanka’s tweet and wrote ‘Athithi Devo Bhav’, the quote that stands for guests are like god. He also joked that he was trying to explain to everyone that his post was not photoshopped. He also urged Ivanka to visit Ludhiana the next time she comes to India.

OMG 🤗🙏🏾 अथिति देवो भव:



Thx @IvankaTrump I Tried Explaining Everybody that it’s not a Photoshop 😂🤣 See You Soon ... Next Visit LUDHIANA For Sure 😊



HUN KARO GAL 😎🦾 https://t.co/VD8wvMgDHP — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) March 1, 2020

Ivanka even shared some memes of the creative minds, where her photograph was used alongside Manoj Bajpayee, among others to convey her gratitude to India for the love.

I appreciate the warmth of the Indian people.



...I made many new friends!!! https://t.co/MXz5PkapBg — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) March 1, 2020

Ivanka enjoyed her recent trip to India, going by the snaps she posted on Instagram. Apart from her visit to Taj Mahal, she shared pictures with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other moments. Ivanka choosing Indian designer Anita Dongre’s outfit for a trip too made headlines.

