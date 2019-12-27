Diljit Dosanjh Compares 'Good Newwz' To 'Pad Man', Says The Impact Will Be The Same

Diljit Dosanjh is busy promoting his upcoming movie, Good Newwz, with his co-stars, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, and Kiara Advani. The actor recently interacted with an online portal, where he revealed his experience working with Akshay Kumar and how Good Newwz's script session was a hysterical moment. Here are all the details.

Diljit Dosanjh on his equation with Akshay Kumar

Diljit Dosanjh, who made his Bollywood debut with Abhishekh Chaubey's Udta Punjab, has starred in a total of three films, out of which two are multi-starrer. In the recent interview, published on an online portal, he revealed he had a blast working with his Good Newwz co-stars Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor. He shared some anecdotes from their sets, where Akshay Kumar blew everybody's mind with his pranks. In the interview, he claimed that Good Newwz would throw light on a lot of social issues, just like Akshay Kumar's PadMan, which was based on women's health and hygiene.

Also Read | What Does Diljit Dosanjh's Wife Think About His Crushes? Actor Reacts

Also Read | Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh And Kiara Advani Celebrate Christmas

Diljit Dosanjh's reaction to Good Newwz

In the same interview, Diljit revealed that he was appalled by his character in Good Newwz. He, who joined the cast at the last minute, had a hysterical reaction when the script of the movie was narrated to him. He further revealed that his character, Honey Batra, is eccentric and has some quirky habits. In the film, Diljit is paired opposite Kiara Advani.

Diljit Dosanjh's upcoming movies

On the professional front, Abhishekh Sharma has signed on Diljit for his next film, Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari. The movie, starring Diljit Dosanjh, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Manoj Bajypee in the lead, is a slice-of-life film that is slated to hit the screens soon.





Also Read | Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari: Diljit Dosanjh, Manoj Bajpayee, Fatima Sana Shaikh Come Together

Also Read | Diljit Dosanjh, Sonam Bajwa's 'Surma' Crosses 4.9+million Views On YouTube

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.