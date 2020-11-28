Dimple Kapadia Admits That She Was Unsure About 'Tenet' Auditions Due To Fear Of Rejection

Actor Dimple Kapadia has lately been receiving raving reviews for her work in iconic director, Christopher Nolan’s film, Tenet. In a recent interaction with the Mid-Day, the actor revealed details about how she was not keen to give an audition for the role due to the fear of getting rejected. She overcame her fear through the screen test and is now quite elated about the outcome. Dimple Kapadia believes that anxiety is a part of an actor’s job as a good actor, according to her, tries to pull something from deep within them.

Actor Dimple Kapadia recently spoke to Mid-Day about how she bagged the role in Christopher Nolan’s Tenet. She admitted that she did not wish to give a screen test because she was fearful about getting rejected. According to the 63-year-old actor, auditioning has nothing to do with an actor's faith in their calibre. Her first reaction to the audition opportunity was not positive. It was frightening for her because she had never done an audition before. Dimple Kapadia is currently of the stance that it was a mental block that had stemmed from her insecurities and fear of rejection and she is glad to have overcome it.

Dimple Kapadia also shed some light on how she did not want to vie for a role as she did not like the pressure. She decided to treat it like a picnic and get a picture with Nolan. After the audition, she was almost sure that she would not get the role for sure. She believes it was a stroke of good fortune that she landed in the role and also had an amazing experience working on it. She also spoke highly of director Christopher Nolan and his friendly, unassuming nature.

Towards the end of the interaction, she also specified that she is happy to have taken up the audition as it paved way for a new experience. She also confirmed that some great work is coming her way ever since she worked on Tenet.

