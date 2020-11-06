Christopher Nolan's 'Tenet' Gets December Release For Digital And Blu-Ray

Tenet is an action-thriller and science fiction movie written and directed by Christopher Nolan. It stars John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, Michael Caine, Himesh Patel and Kenneth Branagh. The film was the only tent pole that made its way to theatres where they were reopened amidst coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic. Now it is getting a home entertainment release.

Christopher Nolan's Tenet set for digital release

Variety recently reported that Tenet will finally be available for people at home. It will be debuting on 4K, Blu-Ray, DVD and digital rental services on December 15, 2020. The 4K Ultra-High-Definition combo pack and Blu-ray will have special features for Christopher Nolan fans who could not get enough of the epic sci-fi movie. It includes Looking at the World in a New Way: The Making of Tenet, which is an hour-long deep dive into the development and production of the movie as narrated by key cast and crew members. The combo pack is priced at $44.95, the Blu-Ray costs $35.99 and the standard DVD price will be $28.98. The film will be available for pre-order starting from November 10, 2020.

During the pandemic, many projects skipped theatrical releases and headed straight to VOD or streaming platforms. Several theatres had to be shut down due to the loss. However, Christopher Nolan was persistent on Tenet having a theatrical release. The movie became the first big project to arrive in cinemas halls. Tenet's box office result did not match the expectations. Its low run at the box office is said to play a key role in other big projects getting further delay.

Tenet released in theatres on August 26, 2020, wherever they were reopened. Being a much-anticipated project, it was expected to make at least more than $500 million but failed to even cross $350 million mark at the globe ticket windows, against a budget of around $200 million. Tenet cast has John David Washington as a CIA agent called the Protagonist.

It features Robert Pattinson as the protagonist’s handler Neil, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, Michael Caine, Himesh Patel, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Martin Donovan, Fiona Dourif, Yuri Kolokolnikov and Kenneth Branagh. The movie follows an operative of an organisation known as ‘Tenet’ on a journey to fight for the survival of the entire world. The mission unfolds in something beyond real-time as the operative uses “time inversion” technic to prevent World War III.

