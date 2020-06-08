Dimple Kapadia's Net Worth Proves She's Unstoppable; Right From 'Bobby' To 'Tenet'

Dimple Kapadia began her career at the age of 16 and made her acting debut portraying the lead role in Raj Kapoor's romantic drama, Bobby in 1973. After that, she went on to do a slew of movies in Bollywood. Ever since then, Dimple Kapadia has been impressing fans with her acting prowess. Here's a look at Dimple Kapadia's net worth in 2020.

Dimple Kapadia's net worth in 2020

As per a report of celebrity net worth, Dimple Kapadia's net worth is Rs 75.51 crore ($10 Million). Dimple Kapadia's net worth is apprehensive of her brand endorsements too. The 63-year-old actor has managed to receive a thumbs up for her contribution to the Hindi cinema, in a stellar career spanning of 47 years.

Dimple Kapadia's movies

After Bobby, which made Dimple Kapadia win her first Filmfare Award for Best Actress, the actor starred in Saagar, Vikram, Aitbaar, Zakhmi Aurat and many more. She also went on to do many action movies too. Dimple Kapadia was unstoppable, as she appeared in back to back films like Insaniyat Ke Dushman, Saazish, Bees Saal Baad and many more.

Dimple Kapadia's net worth reportedly saw an upsurge in the 1990s. Kapadia featured in flicks like Drishti, Lekin, Rudaali, Antareen among others. In 1993, Dimple won the National Film Award for Best Actress for her impeccable performance in Rudaali, a drama directed by Kalpana Lajmi. The movie was reported to be a great success in that era, which also gained the actor international recognition too.

Also Read | Arjun Kapoor Reveals That He Tries To Find Faults In Himself; Says 'I Judge Myself A Lot'

Not only in the 90s but Dimple Kapadia's performances are well received by the audience even today. She was seen in Salman Khan's much-anticipated movie, Dabangg 3. She also appeared in Finding Fanny, Patiala House, Hum Kaun Hai, Dil Chahta Hai, Cocktail, and many other movies. Dimple's movie, Dil Chahta Hai still remains fresh in the hearts of fans.

Also Read | Remember when Akshay Kumar said that mother-in-law Dimple Kapadia is his best friend?

Dimple Kapadia last graced the silver screen with the late actor Irrfan Khan in Angrezi Medium. The movie also stars Kareena Kapoor and Radhika Madan. The film did super well with fans, as many took to Twitter to praise the movie's storyline. Not only this, but Dimple Kapadia will also be seen in Christopher Nolan’s upcoming film, Tenet. Here's how daughter Twinkle Khanna reacted to Dimple's upcoming film trailer.

‘Look! Up in the sky! It’s a bird! It's a plane! It's Superwoman!’ The iconic Superman line altered for Mother as she always sets the bar sky-high. #tenet https://t.co/vgAql2Y5L9 — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) December 20, 2019

Also Read | Dimple Kapadia's massive net worth: 'Dil Chahta Hai' she doesn't stop doing movies

Dimple Kapadia's birthday

As per current updates, the Pyar Ke Naam Qurbaan actor is making headlines as she turns a year older today, June 8. The internet has been blazing with fans and celebrities outpouring sweet wishes for Dimple Kapadia's birthday. Here are some of the tweets.

Happy birthday to the evergreen charming beauty of the Indian Film Industry #dimplekapadia . #happybirthday pic.twitter.com/YliJ5kQMhJ — Itsmepuru42 (@itsmepuru42) June 7, 2020

Also Read | Hina Khan Is 'Monday Ready' & All Set For Her Work Out; Shares Pictures

(Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.