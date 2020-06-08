Hina Khan Is 'Monday Ready' & All Set For Her Work Out; Shares Pictures

Hina Khan, in the wee hours of the day, shared stunning pictures of herself on her Instagram story and gave fans a glimpse of her gym attire. As seen in the pictures, Hina Khan sports a cute white crop top with a pair of blue shorts. Not to miss, Khan's neon hairband that glams up her look.

Hina Khan captioned the photo as, "Monday ready." The caption hints that the Smartphone actor, just like every day, is all set for her workout session. Hina actively shares glimpses of her work out routine every day. Take a look.

Hina shares 'Monday ready' pics

Earlier, even when it was raining in the city of Mumbai, Hina Khan did not step back from her regular routine of working out. She borrowed her mother's raincoat and performed her outdoor exercises. The Hacked actor shared many glimpses from her happy workout and wrote, "I realised I don't have a raincoat This is my mommy's raincoat".

Meanwhile, only recently, Hina Khan also shared some lovable words for beau Rocky Jaiswal on her Instagram story. Through the post, Khan thanked Rocky for 'not making her wear masks' and listening to her 'saddest stories'. Hina khan, then, also thanked Jaiswal for being the only person she ever wants to confide in. Hina Khan tagged Rocky Jaiswal on the post and wrote, "My Bestest."

On Sunday, Hina Khan poured in her wishes for Ekta Kapoor's birthday. Hina shared an adorable selfie with Ekta Kapoor on her Instagram and penned a long heartening note. Through the caption, Hina talked about how Ekta Kapoor was an inspiration to her even before she was an actor or decided to be a part of the industry.

Hina Khan wrote, "But the best part about you is .. your nature .. you are so so sweet. I always considered you to be the maverick of Bollywood. But when I met you .. you the real person .. behind the brand .. the factory .. the glamour.. the status .. the star that you are .. I found a mischievous girl who was always excited about her actions... stressed about her challenges yet confident enough on her craft.. you made me feel I am meeting just a regular girl like me .. who likes to share .. to speak and who likes to be the vector of her own dreams .. I thank you for always being there and being the source of inspiration that you are."

