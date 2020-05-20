Here's Jr NTR's Massive Net Worth As 'Young Tiger' Rings In His 37th Birthday; Read Here

Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao, fondly known as Jr NTR is the grandson of late Telugu actor NT Rama Rao, who was known as NTR. And hence, fans fondly call Nandamuri Taraka as Jr NTR. He saw a rocket rise in his career after starring in Krishna Vamsi's action drama, Rakhi in 2006. After that, he went on to do a slew of movies in Tollywood and impressed fans with his acting prowess. Here's a look at Jr NTR's net worth in 2020.

Jr NTR's net worth in 2020

Jr NTR, who is almost 24 years old in the industry, has carved a niche for himself, as he manages to receive a thumbs up from the audience and critics alike for his phenomenal acting skills. Jr NTR, known to portray commendable characters on-screen, is touted to be one of the highest-paid stars in the South industry. As per reports, Jr NTR's net worth is estimated to be somewhere around Rs 383.35 crores - Rs 460.02 crores. ($50 million- $60 million). Jr NTR's net worth is also apprehensive of his brand endorsements, for which he reportedly charges a massive amount per endorsement.

Actor Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao debuted in 1996 as he starred as a child artist in Ramayanam, which won the National Film Award for Best Children's Film for that year. His debut as a lead hero also marked to be SS Rajamouli's debut as a director with his first outing titled, Student No. 1. After that Jr NTR did back to back films like Ninnu Choodalani, Aadi, Allari Ramudu, Naaga to almost 13 movies until 2006. However, Jr NTR shot to fame with his brеаkthrоugh performance in the film, Aadi in 2002. Aadi was reportedly also the highest grossers of 2002, just behind Chiranjeevi's Indra.

His back to back hit flicks; namely, Simhadri (after which fans got the title of Young Tiger), Rakhi ( reportedly considered to be one of Jr NTR's finest performances) Yamadonga (which bagged Jr NTR a Filmfare award for best actor in Telugu) Kantri, Adhurs amongst others also received much love from fans. Jr NTR's romantic comedy movie, Brindavanam with Samantha Akkineni-Kajal Aggarwal is a blockbuster even today. Jr NTR's 2013 flick, Baadshah was premiered at the Osaka Asian Film Festival 2014 held in Japan. As of now, with massive fame, the actor has become one of the go-to stars on the director's hat. Many of Jr NTR's movies have bagged him several laurels and recognitions too.

Jr NTR's upcoming movies

Jr NTR's net worth is speculated to see a rise as his upcoming flick titled- RRR, is touted to be one of the most-awaited multi-starrer, featuring Ram Charan too. The movie is directed by SS Rajamouli. Young Tiger NTR will be playing the role of Komaram Bheem and Ram Charan will be essaying the role of Alluri Seetharamaraju. The movie also stars Alia Bhatt, Hollywood actor Daisy Edgar Jones and Ajay Devgn too.

Jr NTR's birthday

As per current updates, the Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava actor is making headlines as he turns a year older today, May 20. The internet has been blazing with fans and celebrities outpouring sweet wishes for Jr NTR's birthday. The superstar turned 37 today and the hashtag #HappyBirthdayNTR has been trending on Twitter since morning with the staggering number of tweets.

