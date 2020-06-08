Twinkle Khanna Was Actually On Mother Dimple Kapadia's 'Bobby' Sets; Know How

Veteran actor and Twinkle Khanna's mother, Dimple Kapadia turned 63 today, i.e. June 8, 2020. Dimple, alongside late Rishi Kapoor, swept everyone off their feet with her stellar performance and their mushy romance in 1973's musical romance, Bobby. The film marked her debut in the Hindi film industry while it was also Rishi Kapoor's first film in the lead role after debuting in Mera Naam Joker. However, a lot of people might be unaware of the fact that Dimple Kapadia was pregnant with Twinkle at the time of shooting Bobby.

Did you know Dimple Kapadia was pregnant at the time of shooting Bobby?

The legendary actor Rajesh Khanna tied the know with Dimple Kapadia, who was 16 years younger to her, at the pinnacle of his superstardom at Dimple's father, Chunnibhai Kapadia’s bungalow located in Juhu, in March 1973. Soon after they got married, the Saagar actor was pregnant with their first daughter Twinkle while she also shot for Bobby at the same time.

The revelation was made by her Bobby co-star and late Rishi Kapoor years later. In 2015, along with wishing Twinkle Khanna on her birthday, Rishi Kapoor made a huge revelation as he tweeted that Twinkle was in Dimple's tummy when he was 'serenading' her in 1973's Bobby. Check out his tweet below:

Happy Birthday dear one! You were in your mums tummy when I was serenading her in Bobby"Aksar koi Ladka" In 1973 lol pic.twitter.com/74knXvAfFe — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) December 29, 2015

The Raj Kapoor directorial also emerged as one of the most successful movies in the history of Indian cinema. Not only were people in awe of the adorable love story, but Kapoor’s irresistible charm also had millions of girls swooning over his attractiveness. However, Twitterati was quite confused as they had a hard time figuring out Kapoor's tweet.

A lot of people were under the impression that Dimple Kapadia wedded Rajesh Khanna after Bobby. But, Kapoor later set the record straight in his befitting reply on Twitter which read, "Kuch logon ko problem Kya hai? Kakaji and Dimple were married, Bobby was still incomplete, we shot that song when Dimple was 3 months pregnant".

Check it out below:

Kuch logon ko problem Kya hai? Kakaji and Dimple were married,Bobby was still incomplete,we shot that song when Dimple was 3 months pregnant — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) December 30, 2015

Meanwhile, on the work front, Dimple Kapadia was last seen alongside later Irrfan Khan, Kareena Kapoor and Radhika Madan in Angrezi Medium. Dimple essayed the role of Kareena's mother as Mrs. Sampada Kohli in the film. However, she will next be seen alongside an ensemble cast in Karan Johar's upcoming period drama titled Takht.

(Image credit: Dimple Kapadia FC and Twinkle Khanna Instagram)

