Twinkle Khanna's Take On Motherhood And Bond That She Shares With Dimple Kapadia

Twinkle Khanna recently wrote about her take on motherhood and her equation with her mother, Dimple Kapadia. In the weekly blog post called 'Mrs Funnybones' on a leading national daily, she wrote about understanding her mother better at this point even though she found it difficult when she was younger. She also spoke about the perfectly imperfect mothers who have been doing their best to get the parenting part right.

Twinkle Khanna recently put out her thoughts on motherhood in the latest piece of her blog ‘Mrs. Funnybones’. In the blog piece written, she has mentioned that most daughters build their self-esteem on the basis of how their mothers view them. She has written that her mother, Dimple Kapadia’s idea of criticism would sometimes sting even if it was made on a light-hearted note. However, now that Twinkle Khanna is a mother herself, she understands certain aspects better. Twinkle Khanna has mentioned how she is trying to inculcate fearlessness, strength, and confidence in her own daughter and is mostly worried about saying something wrong inadvertently. She has also spoken in the blog about the bond that her mother shares with her daughter as her mother, Dimple Kapadia, would mostly be looking for a fault in Twinkle’s parenthood as she is more towards the critical side.

Twinkle Khanna has also given an ode to the mothers who are trying their best to become good parents. She is of the opinion that even the mother in the film Home Alone is not evil as motherhood can become overwhelming sometimes. She has shed some light on the point that mothers are far from perfect and that is something that everybody must remember. People learn along the way and imperfect mothers are also doing the best that they can.

