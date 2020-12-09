DYK Dino Morea Started His Career From TV Series 'Captain Vyom' Where He Appeared As Sonic

Dino Morea, popular model-turned-actor in Bollywood, turns a year older today, on December 9. The actor has been a part of several Hindi movies as well as a few Tamil and Kannada movies. Dino Morea has also appeared in a few web series for which he received positive reviews for his performances. It is a lesser-known fact that he made his acting debut on TV through a series named 'Captain Vyom' in which he appeared as ‘Sonic’. On the occasion of Dino Morea’s birthday, let’s take a look at some of Dino Morea’s shows and movies that made his popularity rise in the entertainment industry.

Dino Morea began his TV career with the series 'Captain Vyom' while he made his movie debut with the film 'Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi' in which he featured alongside Sanjay Suri and Rinkie Khanna. The movie also featured around 300 debutants in its entire cast and crew.

His role in 'Kandukondain Kandukondain' was loved by the audience. The actor also appeared in a Kannada film named 'Julie' in which he essayed the role of Shashi. He also received amazing reviews for his Hindi movie appearances such as 'Raaz' and 'Gunnah'. Let’s have a look at some of Dino Morea’s shows and movies in his career.



Dino Morea’s movies

The actor has been a part of several prominent films namely Rakht, Acid Factory, Baaz: A Bird In Danger and Sssshhh… Some of Dino Morea’s movies include Aap Ki Khatir, Anamika, Plan, Ishq Hai Humse, Aksar, Holiday, Chehraa, Har Pal, Pyaar Impossible, Meeting Se Meeting Tak, among others.

Dino Morea’s shows

The actor began his career with a TV series, following which he appeared in shows like I Can Do That, in which he appeared as a celebrity contestant. It was based on a popular American TV show. Dino Morea later appeared in a web series named Mentalhood that also featured Karisma Kapoor, Sanjay Suri, Shilpa Shukla, among others. Dino Morea’s latest TV series is Hostages in which he was seen in the role of Ranbir in season 2 of the show.

