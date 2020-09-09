Dino Morea Opens Up About His Experience Working On 'Hostages 2'; Read More

Dino Morea is set to appear on-screen again with the Hotstar original Hostages season 2. This season is full of twists and turns and is one of the most anticipated shows in recent times. Read on to know what Dino Morea has to say about his time on the sets of the show.

Dino Morea on 'Hostages 2'

Dino Morea, in an interview with Mid-Day, mentioned that there is a lot that he has learned on the sets. He said that director Sachin Krishna was constantly paying attention that the actors were delivering their best. Dino Morea also said that the sets had actors like Ronit Roy and watching them while they were performing helped him learn a lot.

Dino Morea went on to mention that while he wasn’t a part of a shot, he used to stay at the sets and observe the other actors put their efforts into their art. He noticed what and how they were doing and that has been the most nourishing learning experience for him, he said. The actor also mentioned that when everyone on the sets, the cast and crew of the movie or web-series spend so much time together, a friendship evolves which always leads to fun-filled times and a bunch of memories.

About 'Hostages 2'

Hostages Season 1 featured Ronit Roy, Tisca Chopra, and Parvin Dabas in leading roles. The plot of season 1 revolved around IPS Prithvi Singh who had entered the house of Dr. Meera Anand to keep her family hostage. Further, the show reveals that the reason behind Prithvi Singh holding them hostage was because he had to avenge an event that took place in his past and hurt his loved ones.

The upcoming season reportedly has added layers of twists that put Prithvi Singh is the helpless position and the tagline says – “Khel Ab Palat Chuka Hai”. Hostages season 2 has new inclusions to the cast, which are Dino Morea, Shibani Dandekar, Divya Dutta, and Shweta Basu Prasad. Some of the old members like Dalip Tahil, Surya Sharma, Aashim Gulati, Anangsha Biswas, and Mohan Kapu are still a part of the series. Hostages 2 starts streaming on September 9, 2020, on Disney+ Hotstar.

