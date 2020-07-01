Director JP Dutta Believes China Was 'always A Potential Threat'

Director JP Dutta recently opened up about his take on the current scenario between India and China. He spoke about his 2018 film, Paltan, which highlighted the events of the second Indo-China war which happened in the year 1967. He was of the stance that the country has never seen China as a real enemy, but the neighbour has always been a threat to the country.

JP Dutta on the current relevance of Paltan

Director JP Dutta has been a part of a number of critically acclaimed military-based films over the past few years. The filmmaker had made the film Paltan in 2018, which was based on the conflict between Indian and Chinese armies in the year 1967, at the country border in the Himalayan region. In the wake of the current situation, where there is a serious conflict between India and China at the Galwan valley in Ladakh, people cannot help but speak about the relevance of the 2018 film today.

Director of the film, JP Dutta, recently spoke to a leading news daily about his take on how we have neglected China as a potential enemy in the past few years. He was of the opinion that the cross-border tension has been simmering for a long time now. He said that it is ironic how the audience could not connect to the film at the time of its release. According to him, it is because we have conventionally believed that Pakistan is our primary enemy. JP Dutta shed some light on how we have never perceived China as an enemy so far, but in reality, it was always a threat to us.

JP Dutta said that when he read about the irregular conflict of 1967 between India and China, it caught his attention. He knew that the story needed to be told and hence went forward with it. He also said that many people are unaware of how five years from 1962, the Indian Army has inflicted a heavy toll on the Chinese in a limited confrontation in Sikkim. JP Dutta is of the strong belief that India is strong enough to fight back an invasion that comes from China.

Image Courtesy: Screengrab from YouTube (Channel: Zee Music Company)

