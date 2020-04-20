Leonardo DiCaprio's Best War Films To Binge-watch Amid Lockdown

Hollywood superstar Leonardo Dicaprio is widely known to portray challenging roles onscreen. The Academy Award-winning actor has bagged several accolades for his notable work and currently is one of the highest-paid actors of Hollywood. He last appeared in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, alongside Brad Pitt. He has been in movies of several genres, like comedy, action and war. Here are some of his best war movies that you must check out:

Body Of Lies

Body Of Lies is a war/action-thriller set in the Middle East. It follows the endeavours of the CIA and Jordanian Intelligence to catch "al-Saleem", a terrorist. Body Of Lies is directed and produced by Ridley Scott. The screenplay is penned by William Monahan. Apart from Leonardo DiCaprio, Body Of Lies also stars Russell Crowe and Mark Strong in the lead roles.

Blood Diamond

Blood Diamond is a political war drama starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Connelly, and Djimon Hounsou. The film is set during the Sierra Leone Civil War in 1991–2002. Blood Diamond depicts the story of a country torn apart by the struggle between government loyalists and insurgent forces. Blood Diamond is co-produced and directed by Edward Zwick.

The Foot Shooting Party

The Foot Shooting Party is a short film featuring Leonardo DiCaprio, Jake Busey, Bradley Gregg, and many others. The story revolves around the lead singer of a band who gets drafted for the war in Vietnam. So as not to break up the band, he decides to shoot his own foot.

Robin Hood

Robin Hood is an action war film produced by Leonardo DiCaprio partly with Jennifer Davisson. The action-adventure film is directed by Otto Bathurst and written by Ben Chandler and David James Kelly, from a story by Chandler. It is a seemingly-contemporary retelling of Robin Hood and follows his training by John to steal from the Sheriff of Nottingham. Robin Hood features Taron Egerton, Jamie Foxx, Ben Mendelsohn, Eve Hewson, Tim Minchin, and Jamie Dornan in prominent roles.

