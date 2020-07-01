Sushant Singh Rajput's 'Rifleman', 'Chandamama Door Ke' & Other Films That Got Shelved

Bollywood lost yet another talented actor after Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14. The actor who died at his Bandra residence had an inspirational journey in Bollywood. He started out in television before moving to the Hindi film industry and was a part of some critically acclaimed films in Bollywood. Sushant Singh had several films that were under discussion but never saw the light of the day. Here is a list:

Vande Bharatam

Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend and producer Sandip Singh wanted to make a film with the actor in the near future. Sandip had revealed in an emotional post that how his wish will now remain a distant dream. However, Sandip plans to make the film and dedicate it to his close friend who is no more. Here is a post regarding the film as shared by the filmmaker on Vande Bharatam.

Takadum

According to reports Sushant was going to star in Homi Adjania directorial Takadum. The film was reportedly a melodrama Apart from Sushant, reportedly, Parineeti Chopra and late actor Irrfan Khan were also in talks for the project. Sushant Singh Rajput had landed the role right after his hit film MS Dhoni. However, the film couldn't be created with the actor as he had prior commitments and a busy schedule.

Chandamama Door Ke

Reportedly Sushant Singh Rajput was to star with Parineeti Chopra in the film Chandamama Door Ke. The film was going to be helmed by Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan. In the film, Sushant would have essayed the role of an astronaut. However, he walked out of the project due to personal reasons. According to reports, the film was going to star Nawazuddin Siddiqui as well.

Rifleman

Sushant Singh Rajput was going to essay the role of real-life hero Jaswant Singh Rathore in the film Rifleman. However, the film never saw the light of day. It was a reel take on the 1962 war. The film only went until discussions before it ran into legal troubles as another production house claimed the legal rights for the making of Jaswant’s story.

IT’S OFFICIAL... Sushant Singh Rajput is #Rifleman... Produced by Abundantia Entertainment and Pooja Films... 2019 release... More details later... Official announcement: pic.twitter.com/rvWn2zQHtE — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 15, 2019

Rumi Jaffery’s next

Rumi Jaffery had revealed in an interview with a news publication that he was all set to make a romantic drama with Sushant. The film was supposed to star Rhea Chakraborty as the female lead. Reportedly the film was to go on floors soon.

Romeo Akbar Walter or RAW

Sushant Singh Rajput was originally considered for the lead role in RAW. However, the role was later essayed by John Abraham in the lead role. Sushant was originally cast for the thriller espionage film. However, Sushant’s schedule was full and the actor couldn’t commit to RAW. Here is a still shared by the late actor about the film:

Shekar Kapur's Paani

Sushant Singh was going to star in Shekar Kapur’s directorial venture Paani which was a sci-fi thriller film. Shekar Kapur had revealed in an interview with a news publication that Sushant ‘teared-up’ when he received the role of the lead character for the same. Sushant was reportedly going to essay the role of Gora, for which he was preparing wholeheartedly, as per Kapur.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara will be released posthumously and the actor will be seen in the Hindi adaptation of the film The Fault in Our Stars, which was primarily adapted from the book with the same name by John Green. Dil Bechara is going to release on OTT platforms in July. Apart from the above films, Sushant Singh Rajput was also discussing roles related to biopic genres. He was reportedly going to essay the roles of Chanakya, Rabindranath Tagore and late former Indian president APJ Abdul Kalam in biopic films. Sushant Singh Rajput’s film was financially backed by his friend and business ally Varun Mathur. The projects were still under discussion stages.

